Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces an accelerated deleveraging plan through the accretive disposition of the Pioneer Pipeline as well as additional commercial arrangements at the Brazeau River Complex

CALGARY, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that, with its partner TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta"), has entered into a Letter of Intent to sell the Pioneer Pipeline to NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. ("NGTL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TC Energy, for total cash consideration of $255.0 million (the "Pioneer Transaction"). Proceeds of the transaction will be split equally between Tidewater and TransAlta pursuant to their existing Pioneer Pipeline partnership.

In addition, Tidewater and TransAlta have entered into a separate Letter of Intent whereby TransAlta will pay Tidewater an additional $10.5 million for certain ancillary assets not included in the Pioneer Transaction, and for completion of some budgeted restoration work along the Pioneer Pipeline route that was delayed until 2020 due to weather (together with the Pioneer Transaction, collectively known as the "Proposed Transactions").

Independently, NGTL and Tidewater have also agreed to terms and conditions to qualify Tidewater for NGTL services that would result in Tidewater's proforma Adjusted EBITDA remaining unchanged following the close of the Proposed Transactions.

The Proposed Transactions result in net proceeds to Tidewater of $138.0 million. As such, the Proposed Transactions and NGTL services are expected to be 15% accretive to year-end 2020 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and 30% accretive to Net Income per share on a proforma basis to Tidewater's 2020 guidance.

Pioneer Pipeline Disposition Details

Tidewater and TransAlta have entered a Letter of Intent with NGTL (collectively known as the "Parties") to sell the Pioneer Pipeline for total cash consideration of $255.0 million to be split equally between Tidewater and TransAlta. The Pioneer Transaction is subject to standard closing conditions, including the Parties entering into a purchase and sale agreement, and receipt of approval of the necessary regulatory applications.

Tidewater and TransAlta have also entered a Letter of Intent whereby TransAlta will pay to Tidewater $10.5 million to purchase certain assets that are not part of the Pioneer Transaction, and for completion of some budgeted restoration work along the Pioneer Pipeline route that was delayed until 2020 due to weather.

Tidewater's aggregate net proceeds to be received from the Proposed Transactions is $138 million.

New Commercial Arrangements

Independent of the Proposed Transactions, Tidewater and NGTL have agreed to terms and conditions to qualify Tidewater to receive interruptible storage services ("IT-S Service") at Tidewater's Brazeau River Complex storage facilities ("BRC Storage Facilities"). With the IT-S Service, Tidewater will be able to attract new, creditworthy storage customers at the BRC Storage Facilities, creating new future expansion opportunities to increase storage capacities at the BRC Storage Facilities.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Tidewater and NGTL have also agreed to terms and conditions to qualify Tidewater for NGTL services with respect to the natural gas currently transported on the Pioneer Pipeline and incremental natural gas from increased access to the NGTL system, which will lead to higher fractionation and processing utilization levels at the Brazeau River Complex ("BRC"). The terms and conditions of this arrangement would be for a similar term as TransAlta's current 15-year take-or-pay agreement on the Pioneer Pipeline, resulting in Tidewater's proforma Adjusted EBITDA remaining largely unchanged following the close of the Proposed Transactions.

Financial Highlights

The divestiture of the Pioneer Pipeline significantly accelerates Tidewater's commitment to achieve approximately 3.0x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2020. Tidewater's proforma EBITDA will remain unchanged through off-setting, increased capacity utilization at the BRC and future growth and expansion opportunities at the BRC as throughput on the Pioneer Pipeline increases to 400 MMcf/d to meet TransAlta's future natural gas demands. The Proposed Transactions and NGTL services are expected to be 15% accretive to year-end 2020 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and 30% accretive to Net Income per share to Tidewater's 2020 guidance. While Tidewater continues to evaluate future growth opportunities, the Corporation intends to use the proceeds from the Proposed Transactions to reduce debt.

Toby McKenna, President, Midstream commented, "The proposed transaction will provide oil and gas producers throughout Western Canada with access to the Pioneer Pipeline through the NGTL system on a much larger scale, benefiting our industry as whole. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank TransAlta for being an exceptional partner in developing the Pioneer Pipeline which provided oil and gas producers in the greater Brazeau area with direct connectivity to a new, large demand source."

The Parties are expected to enter the purchase and sale agreement prior to the end of the May of 2020, and the Proposed Transactions are expected to close as soon as regulatory approvals are received.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGL") and crude oil space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure including: refineries, gas plants, pipelines, railcars, trucks, export terminals and storage facilities.

Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewatermidstream.com.

