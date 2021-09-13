Exclusive: Battalion Oil at The Oil & Gas Conference

9 hours ago
Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. 

Battalion Oil is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of liquids-rich assets in the Delaware Basin.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834

