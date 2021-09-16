Exclusive: BKV Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference

3 mins ago
Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. 

BKV Corporation is a values-driven company, believing in a combination of visionary strategy, relentless focus on execution, and balance in day-to-day life. The company seeks to invest in attractive upstream oil and gas opportunities in North America with the goal of creating long-term sustainable value in the energy industry.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

