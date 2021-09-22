Exclusive: Carbon Capture Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Carbon Capture Panel Participants: Advantage Energy Ltd, Carbon America, Frontier Carbon Solutions

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a growth-oriented corporation focused entirely on development of its significant position in the Montney natural gas and liquids resource play. The Corporation’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AAV with its head office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Carbon America was created to transform the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) industry by lowering costs and rapidly increasing deployment. Our mission is to capture and sequester as much carbon dioxide as possible, as quickly as possible.

Frontier Carbon Solutions is a joint venture between Open Water Capital and Silver Creek Midstream. The Frontier team is exclusively mandated to pursue carbon capture in Wyoming.

