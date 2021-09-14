2 mins ago
Exclusive: Core Laboratories at The Oil & Gas Conference
European banks termed ‘hypocrites’ for doing business with fossil fuels
Exclusive: Evolution Petroleum at The Oil & Gas Conference
Evolution Petroleum reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results and increases quarterly dividend
Blinken appeals to senators to move nominees stalled over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
ADNOC to raise $750MM from drilling unit IPO

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. 

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

