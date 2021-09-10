3 hours ago
Exclusive: Enerplus at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. 

Founded in 1986, Enerplus was Canada’s first oil and gas royalty trust with a proven track record for delivering competitive returns for our shareholders. As we transitioned our assets to focus on unconventional, organic growth opportunities, we have continued to prioritize responsible development and thoughtful investment to create value for our shareholders.

Today, we’re an independent North American exploration and production company focused on developing our high-quality assets through a disciplined, returns-based capital program. This focus, our accountability and our people will help us deliver differentiated long-term shareholder value.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

