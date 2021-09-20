Exclusive: Illinois Clean Fuels at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Imagine if instead of taking our garbage, and throwing it in a landfill, we recovered the raw materials, and recycled the energy into climate friendly transportation fuels to power our economy?

That’s what we do.

The Illinois Clean Fuels project will produce 30,000 barrels per day of ultra-clean jet and diesel fuel from municipal garbage.

Download Slide Deck-Illinois Clean Fuels



