Exclusive: Independence Contract Drilling at The Oil & Gas Conference

Independence Contract Drilling is a premium land drilling services provider. From our corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas, we develop and assemble our ShaleDriller® series rig design based on E&P operator feedback and field requirements.

ShaleDrillers are designed for safe and efficient drilling operations on large, multi-well drilling locations. They are designed to move fast and are capable of walking in multiple directions. The ShaleDriller series rigs are AC programmable, energy efficient BiFuel, and custom designed to be best in class for the development of our clients’ most demanding and financially impactful exploration and development programs.

We excel in shale plays and other areas where completions require long horizontal sections, drilling quickly and accurately to minimize nonproductive time for our clients. We also excel where multi-well pads offer the option to walk between well bores and provide the opportunity to plan 3-hour release-to-spud times.

