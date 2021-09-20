Exclusive: Methane Mitigation Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Methane Mitigation Panel: Ajax Analytics, Pioneer Energy, Trido Solutions

Ajax Analytics exists to advance environmental knowledge with real data to empower thoughtful and valuable change.

Pioneer Energy is a provider of novel technologies that decarbonize the oil and gas industry, reducing emissions and increasing ESG compliance. Our innovative, proprietary flare gas capture and processing systems turn raw associated and non-associated gas and oil tank vapors from waste streams into resources. Our systems are skid-mounted, modular, autonomous units that are remotely monitored and controlled. This enables flexiblity in equipment deployment and superior uptime, while minimizing required CAPEX and OPEX.

Trido Solutions chemical injection pumps and air compressors have helped empower customers and deliver results. Trido Solutions began with the belief that the oil and gas industry has a responsibility to use environmental best practices for long-term sustainability. Setting into motion a company committed to provide high-quality solar power products supporting industry efforts to meet greenhouse gas goals using renewable resource technologies.

