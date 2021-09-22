Exclusive: NCS Multistage at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.
NCS Multistage (NCS) is a leading global provider of differentiated products and services that enable oil and gas operators to optimize their assets beginning from initial well construction through completion of the well and subsequent field development.
NCS’s technology offering is centered around diagnostics, and it enables optimization and extends the life of the well, thereby bringing impactful solutions to onshore and offshore operators by delivering operational efficiency and productivity improvements.
