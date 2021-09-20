Exclusive: Nova Royalty at The Oil & Gas Conference

2 hours ago
Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. 

Nova Royalty is a royalty company focused on copper and nickel – the building blocks of the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. Our business model provides investors with copper/nickel price exposure and optionality, while limiting many of the risks inherent to operating companies.

We have acquired royalties on multiple world-class, multi-decade development assets that will form the core of the new energy supply chain. The assets are being advanced by major mining companies including Teck, Numont, Antofagasta, First Quantam and Rio Tinto.

Download Slide Deck-Nova Royalty



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

