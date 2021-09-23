Exclusive: Ring Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) is a growth oriented independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

It is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality, oil and liquids rich assets in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico which is recognized as the top producing oil basin in North America.

Formed in 2012, Ring Energy has aggressively sought to acquire select low decline, long-life hydrocarbon producing properties with highly economic drilling opportunities that can be developed in future years.

With over 100 years of combined industry experience in most of the oil and gas producing basins in the United States, coupled with the careful application of new and emerging geoscience, engineering, drilling and completion technologies, and long-established industry relationships, REI is poised for profitability and success.

