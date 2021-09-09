Exclusive: SilverBow Resources at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.
SilverBow Resources is an independent exploration and production company with assets in the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas. We leverage our 30 years of technical experience within the basin to drive shareholder value through best-in-class operations, opportunistic additions of high return inventory, and sustainable free cash flow. With approximately 155,000 net acres, our portfolio contains low-risk development locations and a well-balanced commodity mix.
