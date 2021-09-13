6 hours ago
Exclusive: Bloomberg at The Oil & Gas Conference
7 hours ago
Exclusive: Centennial Resource Development at The Oil & Gas Conference
8 hours ago
Chevron, Exxon, Valero, others win bids for planned U.S. SPR sale
8 hours ago
Exclusive: Battalion Oil at The Oil & Gas Conference
9 hours ago
Hit to oil output from Ida overshadows demand impact, says Goldman
9 hours ago
Exclusive: VAALCO Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Exclusive: U.S. Energy Development Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / ESG / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Popular 4 / TOGC26   by

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. 

A leader in oil & gas direct investments for clients with tax planning needs, U.S. Energy Development Corporation blends operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach.  

Over the past 40 years, U.S. Energy Development Corporation has developed a disciplined investment strategy focused on Risk Mitigation, Economic Performance and the Utilization of Tax Advantages provided by the Internal Revenue Code.  

To fulfill our mission to provide world-class direct energy investments, the U.S. Energy Development Corporation team includes an experienced staff with professional certifications and technical expertise across multiple departments including geology, engineering, finance, land leasing, field operations, legal, and sales & marketing.

Download Slide Deck


About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.