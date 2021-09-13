Exclusive: U.S. Energy Development Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

A leader in oil & gas direct investments for clients with tax planning needs, U.S. Energy Development Corporation blends operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach.

Over the past 40 years, U.S. Energy Development Corporation has developed a disciplined investment strategy focused on Risk Mitigation, Economic Performance and the Utilization of Tax Advantages provided by the Internal Revenue Code.

To fulfill our mission to provide world-class direct energy investments, the U.S. Energy Development Corporation team includes an experienced staff with professional certifications and technical expertise across multiple departments including geology, engineering, finance, land leasing, field operations, legal, and sales & marketing.

Download Slide Deck