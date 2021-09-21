Exclusive: Women in Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time.

Women in Energy Panel: Antero Resources, Caerus Oil and Gas, Extraction Oil & Gas, Western Energy Alliance.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, we are focused on creating value through the development of our large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

Caerus was formed in 2009 to invest primarily in conventional oil and gas properties. Their vision is to be the Rocky Mountain region’s most efficient producer of sustainable, affordable natural gas, providing clean energy for the world and jobs for rural America.

Extraction is a domestic energy company based in Denver, Colorado. Our operations focus entirely on the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin, and we are proud to call Colorado home. Our best-in-class facilities are made possible by industry-leading innovations and advanced technologies we are pioneering in the field. Our mission is to build an energy company that can operate both sustainably and profitably. In fact, we believe that is the definition of a successful company.

Western Energy Alliance represents 200 companies engaged in all aspects of environmentally responsible exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the West. Alliance members are independents, the majority of which are small businesses with an average of fourteen employees.

Download Slide Deck-Women in Energy