Top U.S. LNG producer Cheniere asks Biden admin to drop pollution rule

Yahoo Finance

WASHINGTON – Cheniere Energy Inc has asked the Biden administration to exempt it from limits on emissions of cancer-causing pollutants, arguing they would force the top U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas to shut for an extended period and endanger the country’s efforts to ramp up supplies to Europe, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The request imposes an uncomfortable dilemma on President Joe Biden’s administration as it tries to balance efforts to slash pollution from the fossil fuel industry against promises to help European allies cut energy ties with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Denying Cheniere could reduce America’s LNG exports for months or years, while granting its request would mean ongoing emissions of toxic pollutants into poor and minority neighborhoods Biden has vowed to protect.

Texas regulators have already given Cheniere’s massive LNG plant on the outskirts of the Gulf Coast city of Corpus Christi a pass for overshooting emissions limits on other pollutants, according to previous Reuters reporting.

The request also reflects a huge financial vulnerability for Cheniere and its shareholders at a time it has been enjoying increased sales and a rising stock price.

At issue is a rule under the U.S. Clean Air Act called the National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Pollutants (NESHAP), which imposes curbs on emissions of known carcinogens like formaldehyde and benzene from stationary combustion turbines.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced in February that starting in August, the rule will apply to two types of gas-fired turbines that had been left out of the regulation for nearly two decades.

Gas-powered turbines emit formaldehyde and other dangerous pollutants through a chemical transformation that occurs when methane is superheated.

Around 250 U.S. gas turbines will be subject to the rule, according to an EPA list that showed Cheniere is the only LNG company that uses these type of turbines and whose facilities will be impacted.