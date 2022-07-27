2 hours ago
EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022 is almost here!
U.S. natgas futures slide 4% on rising output, less demand next week
Oil Sands to continue to grow but heightened energy security concerns have not yet boosted outlook
Putin’s new gas squeeze condemns Europe to recession and a hard winter of rationing
Analysis: U.S. crude oil exports reduce costs for Americans
Oil rises on U.S. inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

TOPAZ ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS WHICH PROVIDE THE EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND ROYALTY PRODUCTION INCREASES AND AN 8% DIVIDEND INCREASE

