12 mins ago
Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC Permian Basin – Permian Basin – Wolfcamp D Shale Opportunity Lea County, New Mexico – EnergyNet
41 mins ago
Ridge Runner Resources Operating, LLC Permian Basin – First Bone Spring Sand Opportunity Lea County, New Mexico – EnergyNet
57 mins ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-25-2020
1 hour ago
Russia leads China’s August crude imports, Saudi slips
2 hours ago
Shell looks to sell off stake in Philippines gas field
4 hours ago
Enverus: US oil, gas rig count up 15 on week, biggest gain since downturn

Topaz Energy Corp. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering and Secondary Offering of Common Shares

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.