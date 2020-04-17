Toppo Lighting releases its more professional light effects UFO High Bay Light

BEIJING, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppo Lighting announces that its new LED UFO High Bay Light is different from the previous high bay lights. The new Matepro series provide users with more professional light effects.

Deeply cultivating the global professional photo field, the Toppo team always optimizes its products based on user needs and in-depth understanding of lighting applications to provide high-quality light sources that cover more consumer groups and lighting scenes.

LED UFO High Bay Light

The uniquely designed LED array can produce light with suitable brightness. The built-in Asymmetric wedge reflector of the light binding system guides the light beam to the correct direction, collecting escape light like rainwater collection, suppressing glare in all directions, and soothing the eyes under long-term indoor lighting fatigue.

This highbay series lumen efficiency up to 160 lm/w and the advanced cooling-ﬁn structure ensured its excellent heat dissipation and long life span L80/[email protected],000H. It also has different drivers and different beam angle as well as various accessories like motion and daylight sensors and different mounting options, IP65 and IK10 for all industrial areas of application.

The market in the "post-epidemic period" urgently needs to be led by more new products, and Toppo brings new products and technologies. What is needed for the development of the industry, seizing this opportunity in a timely manner is conducive to quickly opening the market after the overall recovery of the industry.

About Toppo Lighting:

Toppo Lighting is a leading lighting manufacturer which has been providing high-quality products for commercial lighting, industrial lighting, and excellent customer service more than one decade. Since 2008, Toppo has built a very good reputation for providing a superb range of industrial and commercial lighting all over the world, especially in Europe, North America and Oceanic Nations. Meanwhile Toppo devote to complete the certificates for different markets, such as VDE TUV CE ROHS UL DLC ETL, SAA etc. Toppo commits to researching, developing more new led models with most cost-effective solution.

