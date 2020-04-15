TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for April 2020
CALGARY, April 15, 2020
CALGARY, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. ("TORC" or the "Company") (TSX: TOG) is pleased to confirm that a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share will be paid on May 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is April 29, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based company active in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd., Brett Herman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (403) 930-4120, Facsimile: (403) 930-4159; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd., Jason J. Zabinsky, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (403) 930-4120, Facsimile: (403) 930-4159, www.torcoil.comCopyright CNW Group 2020
(April 15, 2020 - 4:42 PM EDT)
