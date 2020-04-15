1 hour ago
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for April 2020

 April 15, 2020
CALGARY, April 15, 2020

CALGARY, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. ("TORC" or the "Company") (TSX: TOG) is pleased to confirm that a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share will be paid on May 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is April 29, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based company active in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

