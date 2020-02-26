Torchlight to Host Conference Call and Webcast

Company To Discuss Recent Pennsylvanian Silt Oil and Gas Recoveries

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today provided details for an investor conference call to discuss recently announced measured oil and gas recoveries from the Cactus A35 #1H well and Upper Pennsylvanian Silt (WolfPenn Formation.)

Conference Call and Webcast

Time: Thursday February 27, 2020 at 4 PM Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: 1-855-327-6837

International Dial-in: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10008814

Webcast Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138314

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact



Derek Gradwell

Investor Relations

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

