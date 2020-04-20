Tortoise Announces Reverse Stock Splits for Certain Closed-End Funds

Tortoise announced that the funds’ Board of Directors has approved reverse stock splits for TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP as outlined below. The funds anticipate completing the reverse stock splits prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on May 1, 2020 for common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020.

The funds’ common shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 1, 2020. Common shares of TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP will continue to trade on the NYSE under their current symbol, but will trade under new CUSIP numbers, as listed below.

Symbol Fund Reverse stock split Old CUSIP New CUSIP TYG Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. 1-for-4 89147L100 89147L886 NTG Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. 1-for-10 89148B101 89148B200 TTP Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. 1-for-4 89148H108 89148H207 NDP Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. 1-for-8 89148K101 89148K200

As a result of the reverse stock splits, every four outstanding common shares of TYG will be converted into one common share, every ten outstanding common shares of NTG will be converted into one common share, every four outstanding common shares of TTP will be converted into one common share, and every eight outstanding common shares of NDP will be converted into one common share.

The reverse stock splits will decrease the number of the funds’ shares of common stock outstanding and potentially increase the market price per share by a proportional amount. Neither the funds’ portfolio holdings nor the total value of stockholders investments in the funds will be affected as a result of the reverse stock splits. The reverse stock splits are intended to increase the market price per share of the funds and broaden the range of potential investors in shares of the funds’ common stock, thereby potentially improving the market for, and liquidity of, shares of the funds’ common stock.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock splits, except for registered stockholders participating in the funds’ dividend reinvestment programs. Fractional shares that may result from the reverse stock splits will be aggregated and sold on the NYSE by the funds’ transfer agent and the proceeds will be distributed pro rata among stockholders who would otherwise have received fractional shares in the reverse stock splits. The reverse stock splits will not impact any stockholder’s ownership in the funds or voting power, except for minimal effects resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the funds’ transfer agent, will act as the exchange agent for the reverse stock splits. Please contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A. for further information at 800-546-5141.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of midstream energy entities that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TTP invests primarily in equity securities of pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products and, to a lesser extent, in other energy infrastructure companies.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. NDP invests primarily in North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005151/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020