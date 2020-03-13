Toscana Energy Announces 2019 Reserves

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toscana Energy Income Corporation ("TEI" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TEI) announces the Corporation’s 2019 year-end reserves.



2019 Reserves Highlights

Proved Developed Producing reserves represent 60% of Proved Reserves.

Proved reserves represent 75% of Proved plus Probable Reserves.

Corporate Reserves:

The reserves data set forth below is based upon independent reserve assessments and evaluations prepared by Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”) dated February 28, 2020 with an effective date of December 31, 2019 (the “Reserve Report”).

The following tables summarize the Corporation’s crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves and the net present values before income taxes of future net revenue for the Corporation’s reserves using forecast prices and costs based on the Reserve Report. The Reserve Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook") and the reserve definitions contained in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

All evaluations of future net revenues are stated prior to any provisions for interest costs or general and administrative costs and after the deduction of estimated future capital expenditures for wells to which reserves have been assigned. It should not be assumed that the estimates of future net revenues presented in the tables below represent the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of our crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein for the fiscal year ended 2019.

Reserves Summary

Proved reserves comprised 75% of the Corporation’s total proved plus probable reserves at December 31, 2019. The Corporation had 356 Mboe of proved undeveloped reserves at December 31, 2019, representing 7.7% of total proved and probable reserves and 10.3% of total proved reserves.

The Future Development Capital contained in the Reserve Report (undiscounted) is $12.8 million for the proved and probable reserves and $9.9 million for total proved reserves.

The following tables provide summary reserve information from the Reserve Report which was prepared using Sproule’s forecasts at December 31, 2019.

Light and Medium Crude Oil Conventional Natural Gas NGL Total Oil Equivalent Reserves Category Gross Net1 Gross Net1 Gross Net1 Gross Net1 (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved Developed Producing 1,205 1,091 4,627 4,224 95 65 2,070 1,860 Developed Non-Producing 142 135 4,668 4,354 129 97 1,049 958 Undeveloped 319 285 138 120 14 12 356 317 Total Proved 1,665 1,510 9,433 8,698 238 175 3,475 3,135 Probable 553 496 3,178 2,928 93 78 1,176 1,062 Total Proved plus Probable 2,219 2,007 12,610 11,626 331 252 4,652 4,197

Notes:

“Net” reserves means the Corporation’s working interest (operated and non-operated) share after deduction of royalty obligations, and including the Corporation’s royalty interest in reserves. Rounding may affect totals within tables. Due to effects of rounding, certain totals may not be consistent from one table to the next.

Reserves Values

For Toscana’s 2019 year-end reserves report all abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs (“ADR“), as well as inactive well operating costs (“IWC“) have been included in order to provide greater transparency and accuracy of current values and future cash flows. This includes costs for both active and inactive wells, including ADR costs for producing wells, suspended wells, abandoned wells, gathering systems, facilities, and surface land development for all the Company’s assets. This change was made based on new guidelines added to the COGE Handbook in 2019, which recommends including ADR and IWC as best practices.

The estimated net present values before income taxes of future net revenues associated with the Corporation’s reserves effective December 31, 2019 and based on the published future price forecasts are summarized in the following table:

Reserve Values ($’000s) Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved Producing 16,066 24,256 23,813 21,834 19,833 Non-producing 5,754 4,657 3,849 3,236 2,759 Undeveloped 7,800 6,019 4,637 3,570 2,739 Total Proved 29,620 34,931 32,299 28,639 25,331 Probable 24,163 15,745 10,932 7,955 6,000 Total Proved and Probable 53,784 50,676 43,230 36,595 31,332

Notes:

The estimated future net revenues are stated after deducting future estimated site restoration costs and are reduced for estimated future abandonment costs and estimated capital for future development associated with the reserves. The net present value of future revenues does not represent fair market value.

BOE Equivalency

Barrel of oil equivalents or BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl may be a misleading indication of value.

Oil and Gas Advisory

The reserves information contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 51-101. Complete NI 51-101 reserves disclosure will be included in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019. Listed below are cautionary statements applicable to our reserves information that are specifically required by NI 51-101:

Individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves for all properties due to the effects of aggregation.

With respect to finding and development costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserve additions for that year.

This news release contains estimates of the net present value of our future net revenue from our reserves. Such amounts do not represent the fair market value of our reserves.

Reserves included herein are stated on a company interest basis (before royalty burdens and including royalty interests) unless noted otherwise as well as on a gross and net basis as defined in NI 51-101. "Company interest" is not a term defined by NI 51-101 and as such the estimates of Company interest reserves herein may not be comparable to estimates of “gross” reserves prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 or to other issuers' estimates of company interest reserves.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the Corporation's petroleum and natural gas production and reserves. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Corporation, including expectations and assumptions concerning well production rates and reserve volumes; project development and overall business strategy. Although management of the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Corporation relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Toscana Energy Income Corporation

Toscana Energy Income Corporation is a conventional oil and gas producer with the mandate to acquire high quality, long life oil and gas assets including royalties, non-operated working interests and unitized production for yield and capital appreciation.

