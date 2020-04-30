1 hour ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-30-2020
9 hours ago
Updated: Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1940s in ‘prudent’ move to bolster finances
18 hours ago
Ample storage and a recovering China insulate Petrobras from the oil glut
19 hours ago
Texas works with ESG-friendly testing company PerkinElmer to tame pandemic
20 hours ago
Trump may announce loan program for oil companies this week
23 hours ago
Stocks Close Strongly, Riding Wave of Optimism About Potential COVID-19 Treatments

Total Number of Registered Shares in Concentric AB

in Press Releases   by
 April 30, 2020 - 9:32 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts





Total Number of Registered Shares in Concentric AB

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 1 January 2020 was 39,224,100.

On 23 April 2020, the AGM resolved to retire 926,500 of the company's own repurchased shares. The retirement of shares has been carried out through a reduction of share capital with retirement of shares and a subsequent bonus issue to restore the share capital. 

The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 30 April 2020 was 38,297,600.

 

For further information, please contact:
Lennart Lindell
+46 (0)766-104-004 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/total-number-of-registered-shares-in-concentric-ab,c3101896

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-number-of-registered-shares-in-concentric-ab-301050275.html

SOURCE Concentric AB


Source: PR Newswire (April 30, 2020 - 9:32 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice