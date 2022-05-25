TotalEnergies agrees to buy 50% of U.S. renewables company Clearway

Yahoo Finance
PARIS – TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 50% of Clearway Energy Group, the fifth-largest renewables company in the United States, marking the French group’s largest U.S renewables energy acquisition.
TotalEnergies has been branching out into the fast-growing renewables energy sector and diversifying away from hydrocarbon-centred activities in recent years.
The company said the acquisition would see it team up with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). As part of the deal, GIP will receive $1.6 billion in cash and an interest of 50% minus one share in the TotalEnergies subsidiary that holds its 50.6% ownership in SunPower Corporation.
The transaction takes into account valuations of $35.1 per share for ClearWay Energy and $18 per share for SunPower, TotalEnergies added.
Clearway has 7.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar assets in operation through its listed subsidiary CWEN and a 25 GW pipeline of renewable and storage projects.
Last month, TotalEnergies reported a sharp rise in its quarterly profit, helped by a surge in oil and gas prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.