23 mins ago
Kosmos Energy awards Schlumberger integrated subsea boosting system contract
1 hour ago
Natural gas hits highest level since 2008, on pace for best month ever as Russia cuts supply
2 hours ago
Factbox-What are Europe’s options in case of Russian gas disruption?
3 hours ago
TotalEnergies kicks off production from Nigeria’s Ikike gas field
22 hours ago
EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022 is almost here!
23 hours ago
Column: Bargain-hunting hedge funds boost oil positions

TotalEnergies kicks off production from Nigeria’s Ikike gas field

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Discoveries & Formations / Energy News / International   by

World Oil

TotalEnergies, OML99 operator (40%) in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC, 60%), has announced the start of production from the Ikike field, in Nigeria.

 

TotalEnergies kicks off production from Nigeria’s Ikike gas field- oil and gas 360

Source: World Oil

Located 20 km (12 miles) off the coast, at a depth of about 20 m (65 feet), the Ikike platform is tied back to the existing Amenam offshore facilities through a 14 km multiphase pipeline. It will deliver peak production of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2022.

The Ikike project leverages existing facilities to keep costs low and is designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions: estimated at less than 4kg CO2e/boe, they will contribute to reducing the average carbon intensity of TotalEnergies’ upstream portfolio. In addition, 95% of hours were worked locally: the jacket as well as the topside modules were entirely built and integrated by local contractors.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to start production at Ikike, which was launched a few months before the covid pandemic, and whose success owes a lot to the full mobilization of the teams. By tapping discoveries close to existing facilities, this project fits the Company’s strategy of focusing on low-cost and low-emission oil projects,” said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, senior vice president Africa, exploration and production at TotalEnergies.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.