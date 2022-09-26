TotalEnergies to lay out plans with fate of Russian assets in focus

Reuters

PARIS – French oil and gas major TotalEnergies is expected to lay out its strategy for a possible future without Russia at an investor presentation this week, with shareholders also hoping the group will increase the amount of money it plans to return to them.

Unlike London-based rivals BP and Shell, the French group has held on to several investments in Russia, including minority stakes in Russia’s Novatek, Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2.

But the French firm, which will make its presentation in New York on Wednesday, has said it will not invest in new projects in Russia and will phase out purchases of Russian oil by the end of 2022.

Despite record profits, its shares have barely risen this year, compared to rises of around 20% for Shell and BP.

Analysts attribute that to uncertainty over what the company will do with its Russian assets and the hit from a possible European Union windfall tax for energy groups that have benefited from soaring energy prices.

TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne has said such a tax could cost his company more than 1 billion euros ($969 million).

The French firm has set aside $7.6 billion this year to cover for potential losses due to Western sanctions on Russia.

Russia accounted for around 5% of the company’s employed capital – or around $7 billion – and contributed around $1.2 billion to its cashflow in the first half of this year.

The group is betting on growing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. But stopping new investment in Russia will undermine the firm’s goal of lifting LNG production by 30% by 2025, analysts say.