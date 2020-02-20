Touchstone Closes US$11.6 Million (£9.0 Million) Private Placement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY NEW COMMON SHARES OF TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC. IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE ‎INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL ‎THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.‎

CALGARY, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "us" or the "Company") (TSX / LSE: TXP) announces that further to the Company's announcement on February 19, 2020 regarding the proposed placing (the "Placing"), the Company has placed 22,500,000 new common shares of no par value (the "Placing Shares") with institutional investors in the United Kingdom at a price of 40 pence per Placing Share (approximately C$0.68) (the "Placing Price"), raising gross proceeds of approximately US$11.6 million (£9.0 million). The Placing Price represents a 10.1 percent and 3.5 percent discount to 44.47 pence and 41.46 pence, being the five and ten day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") as of February 18, 2020, respectively. Shore Capital acted as sole bookrunner in connection with the Placing and Auctus Advisors acted as placing agent.

Paul R. Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The results of the first two wells drilled at Ortoire have exceeded our expectations, and as a result the Board has decided to complete the Placing in order to accelerate exploration drilling on the property. We are delighted by the support we have received from new and existing investors. We continue to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support, and we look forward to continuing to update shareholders as the exploration program continues."

Listing and Voting Rights

Application has been made for the Placing Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued share capital, to be admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and AIM ("Admission"). Subject to the receipt of required approvals from the TSX and AIM, the Placing Shares are expected to be issued and admitted to trading on February 26, 2020. The Placing Shares will represent approximately 12.3 percent of the total issued share capital in the Company on Admission.

All Placing Shares being issued by the Company pursuant to the Placing will be freely transferable outside of Canada; however, these shares are subject to a four-month and one day restricted hold period in Canada which will prevent such Placing Shares from being resold in Canada, through a Canadian exchange or otherwise, during the restricted period without an exemption from the Canadian prospectus requirement.

Immediately following Admission of the Placing Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 183,203,095 common shares. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Related Party Transaction

The Placing includes a subscription by North Energy ASA, an 8.9 percent shareholder of the Company, in respect of 3,750,000 Placing Shares. Following Admission, North Energy ASA will hold 17,990,250 common shares, representing 9.8 percent of the enlarged share capital of the Company.

The participation in the Placing by North Energy ASA is considered to be a related party transaction under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Independent Directors consider, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Advisor, Shore Capital, that the terms of the related party transactions are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

About Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

Advisories

For reference purposes in this announcement, one British pound has been translated into US dollars at a rate of 1.00 to 1.29 and Canadian dollars at a rate of 1.00 to 1.71.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, those in respect of the satisfaction of all required conditions and approvals (including approvals from the TSX and AIM) for completion of the Placing; the Company's intended use of the net proceeds of the Placing, including the potential undertaking, timing, number, locations and costs of future exploration and development well drilling and well recompletions; and the sufficiency of resources and available financing to fund future exploration and development well drilling and well recompletion operations. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in the Company's December 31, 2018 Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2019 which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

