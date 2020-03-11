Trading Technologies and Nodal Exchange Launch Collaboration to Provide Market Access Through the TT® Platform

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Nodal Exchange, a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities market, today announced they have entered into a commercial agreement whereby Nodal Exchange’s contracts will be available for trading through the TT platform.

This press release features multimedia.

Clients will be able to leverage TT’s full suite of tools, including functionality for charting and analytics, algo design, automated trading, mobile trading, FIX services and API development, to trade the complete range of products listed on Nodal Exchange. These products include:

Power: Contracts for on-peak and off-peak power at commercially significant locations in the ISO-NE, NYISO, PJM, MISO, ERCOT, SPP and CAISO electric markets as well as Mid-C.

Natural Gas: Cash settled contracts for Henry Hub.

Environmental: Physically deliverable futures on Carbon Emission Allowances, Renewable Energy Certificates, Low Carbon Fuel Standard Credits, and SO2/NOx Emission Allowances listed in cooperation with IncubEx.

Trucking freight: Cash settled, monthly term trucking freight futures contracts for seven directional lanes, three calculated regional averages and one national average

“Many of our clients have requested access to Nodal Exchange’s commodity products. These clients include not only commodity trading and commercial energy firms, but also proprietary trading groups,“ said Guy Scott, Managing Director, Sales Americas, at Trading Technologies. “We look forward to working with Nodal Exchange to broaden access to their products and deliver a robust trading solution to our mutual clients.”

“Nodal strives to offer excellent technology solutions and trading products to the markets we serve,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “As such, we are very pleased to be collaborating with TT, which currently serves many leading energy trading entities, to make their full suite of tools available to participants.”

Nodal Exchange offers U.S. environmental contracts in partnership with IncubEx. “We welcome the availability of North American environmental markets on TT,” said Michael MacGregor, CEO of IncubEx. “Electronic access to environmental products is a vital and exciting development for our business and our customers.”

TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-single-digit microsecond automated order entry.

About Nodal Exchange

Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers natural gas, environmental, and trucking freight contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

