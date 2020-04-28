2 hours ago
TransAlta Renewables Inc. Reports on Voting Results From The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

in Press Releases
 April 28, 2020 - 4:25 PM EDT
TransAlta Renewables Inc. Reports on Voting Results From The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Canada NewsWire

CALGARY, April 28, 2020

CALGARY, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) held its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2020.  A total of 194,747,775 Common Shares, representing 73.25% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting. 

The following resolutions were approved by shareholders:

1. Election of Directors

The six director nominees were elected.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

David W. Drinkwater

185,451,983

95.97

7,795,343

4.03

Brett M. Gellner

190,481,072

98.57

2,766,254

1.43

Allen R. Hagerman

185,907,338

96.20

7,339,988

3.80

John H. Kousinioris

191,644,818

99.17

1,602,508

0.83

Kathryn B. McQuade

191,595,519

99.15

1,651,807

0.85

Paul H.E. Taylor

190,568,105

98.61

2,679,221

1.39

 

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors for 2020 was approved.  The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

194,593,571

99.92

154,204

0.08

 

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility and one natural gas pipeline, representing an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, Minnesota and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.

SOURCE TransAlta Renewables Inc

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/28/c6999.html

Investor Inquiries, Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and U.S., Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Phone: Toll-free media number: 1-855-255-9184, Email: [email protected]


Source: Canada Newswire (April 28, 2020 - 4:25 PM EDT)

