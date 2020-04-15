9 hours ago
Devon Energy to Report First-Quarter 2020 Results May 5; Conference Call Scheduled for May 6
10 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-14-2020
12 hours ago
EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production to decline because of low oil prices – STEO foretasted below $45 per barrel through 2021
17 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: SitePro – Oilfield automation demands industry leadership for successful deployments
1 day ago
Duke Energy crews restore power to most of the nearly 600,000 customers impacted by major storm in Carolinas
1 day ago
Black Hills Corp. Encourages Shareholders to Access Live Webcast of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

in Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 15, 2020 - 4:18 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter of 2020, after markets close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, April 30, 2020. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 323-994-2082 and refer to conference code 7191786 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will also be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CEST, on April 30, 2020. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 7191786 and pin 6698. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 43 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, one midwater floater and two ultra-deepwater drillships under construction.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Analyst Contacts:
Bradley Alexander
+1 713-232-7515

Lexington May
+1 832-587-6515

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647


Source: GlobeNewswire (April 15, 2020 - 4:18 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice