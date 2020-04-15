Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter of 2020, after markets close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.



The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, April 30, 2020. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 323-994-2082 and refer to conference code 7191786 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will also be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com , by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CEST, on April 30, 2020. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 7191786 and pin 6698. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 43 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, one midwater floater and two ultra-deepwater drillships under construction.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com .

Analyst Contacts:

Bradley Alexander

+1 713-232-7515

Lexington May

+1 832-587-6515

Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647