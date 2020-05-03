Transocean $RIG Trading Report

The Transocean (NYSE: RIG) update and the technical summary table below can help you manage risk and optimize returns. Here we provide day, swing, and longer-term trading plans for RIG, and we cover 1000 other stocks too. This is a snapshot, it was real-time when the report was published, but prices change and so do support and resistance levels. Update this report, and get unlimited real time reports here Unlimited Real Time Reports.

Continued Below

Clebrating 20 Years Managing Risk! Defense Wins Championships Our Evitar Corte Model Proves it (chart below): Performance is a Natural Byproduct of Risk Control

Evitar Corte Beats SPX by 943% since 1992 on 10 Trades

Evitar Corte Tells You When to Play Defense in the Market

Our Proprietary Model Uses the FOMC as an Indicator

Evitar Corte may be The Most Efficient Model Ever!

Our Model Protects Entire Portfolios (not just 1 stock)

We Also Show You How To Protect Within Seconds

Our Method Makes Playing Defense in the Market Easy

We Tell You When, How, and Why to Defend, in Real-Time

Subscribe to See For Yourself... Our Strategies and Models Have Been Featured Many Times, in Many Places: Sign Up for Free Trial

Review the RIG Trading Plans:

Technical Summary

Term → Near Mid Long Bias Strong Weak Weak P1 0 0 1.32 P2 1.36 0.88 2.72 P3 0 1.16 4.15

Long Term Trading Plans for RIG

May 3, 2020, 9:00 am ET

The Technical Summary and Trading Plans for RIG help you determine where to buy, sell, and set risk controls. The data is best used in conjunction with our Market Analysis and Stock Correlation Filters too, because those help us go with the flow of the market as well. Going with the flow is extremely important, so review our Market Analysis with this RIG Report.

RIG - (Long) Support Plan

There is no current Support Plan to trigger a buy of this stock at this time. This usually means that there are no clear support levels at this time, so buying the stock as it falls could be considered catching a falling knife. Buy signals only exist if resistance breaks higher.

This often is a signal that the stock you are watching is weak. Waiting for a turn higher may be more intelligent than trying to catch a falling knife. In any case, new support levels are usually revised to the database at the beginning of the next trading session.

RIG - (Short) Resistance Plan

The technical summary data is suggesting a short of RIG as it gets near 1.32, but the downside target is not available from the current data. This tells us to hold that position if it is triggered until a new downside target has been established (updates occur at the beginning of every trading session) or until the position has been stopped. The summary data tells us to have a stop loss in place at 1.58. 1.32 is the first level of resistance above 1.15, and by rule, any test of resistance is a short signal. In this case, if resistance 1.32 is being tested, so a short signal would exist.



