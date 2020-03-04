TransTech Energy Acquires Bendel Tank and Heat Exchanger

HOUSTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Energy, ("TransTech" - a Bridge Industries, LLC ("Bridge") portfolio company), through it's newly formed subsidiary, Bendel Tank and Heat Exchanger, announced today the acquisition of Bendel Tank and Heat Exchanger, Corp. ("Bendel"), a 60 year old designer and fabricator of pressure vessels, reactors, heat exchangers and storage vessels for a variety of end markets.

"We're excited to welcome Bendel to the TransTech family," said Greg Ezzell, President of TransTech Energy, "Along with extending our product offerings and engineering depth, Bendel's East Coast location complements our Texas-based assets and will augment our flexibility, speed and responsiveness for our combined customer base."

Bill Beaver, Bendel's President, added, "We are truly excited by our partnership with TransTech and Bridge. We share many cultural similarities and jointly agree that our union will accelerate our mutual growth."

Since investing in TransTech in 2013, Bridge has supported the company's strategic growth plan leading to a rapid expansion in custom engineered and fabricated solutions. "The Bendel acquisition strategically positions TransTech for its next stage of growth, adding increased capacity, experience, depth and market diversification," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

Based in Charlotte, NC, Bendel has a 65,000 square foot fabrication facility on 12 acres where it produces engineered products to nationally recognized standards including ASME, API, TEMA, and UL. Bendel has built an enduring reputation for quality, engineering, and customer service, serving customers across Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food, Textile, Water/Wastewater, Energy markets and more.

ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech delivers natural gas production and processing equipment; and natural gas liquids storage & handling solutions across all stages of oil and gas production, processing and distribution.

With engineering, fabrication, construction and field services expertise and nearly 200,000 square feet of fabrication capacity in McGregor, TX and Rocky Mount, NC, TransTech delivers service excellence and an unwavering commitment to quality and safety. www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge Industries, LLC, founded by Jeff Berlin in 2003 is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans. bridgeind.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transtech-energy-acquires-bendel-tank-and-heat-exchanger-301016420.html

SOURCE TransTech Energy