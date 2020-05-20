15 mins ago
IEA: New renewable energy to decline for the first time in 20 years
31 mins ago
Citigroup launches new ESG investment banking group
2 hours ago
Global demand for natural gas will drop 2% in 2020 as COVID-19 lockdowns take toll
3 hours ago
The number of active U.S. crude oil and natural gas rigs is at the lowest point on record
7 hours ago
Ameresco Again Secures Position as Prequalified Supplier on the Scottish Non-Domestic Energy Efficiency Framework
7 hours ago
Ministry of Energy Announces Significant International Interest in 100 MW Wind Power Tender

Trump administration abruptly postpones New Mexico oil and gas auction

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Regulatory   by

Reuters

The Trump administration abruptly postponed an auction of oil and gas leases in New Mexico that had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday morning, according to a government website about the sale.

Trump administration abruptly postpones New Mexico oil and gas auction- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

No further information about the delay was provided. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which oversees such sales, was not immediately available for comment.

WildEarth Guardians and seven other environmental groups filed a formal protest to the BLM against the sale, arguing the coronavirus outbreak reduced opportunities for public comment on the auction.

Groups have protested other sales this year too, saying low oil prices are weakening demand and resulting in poor returns for public coffers. The government declined to postpone those sales.

BLM had been scheduled to offer 94 parcels on more than 45,000 acres (18,211 hectares) in New Mexico and Texas via an online auction. It would have been the first such sale since U.S. crude oil futures briefly plunged below zero for the first time in history a month ago due to fallout from the global health crisis.

 

 

Legal Notice