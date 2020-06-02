33 mins ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Crossroads Strategic Advisors – Are you ready for bankruptcy in the oil and gas market?
6 hours ago
US scraps over 10,000 acres of oil auctions amid Covid-19 uncertainty
7 hours ago
Peabody to cut staff at NSW’s Metropolitan coal mine -a symptom of larger problems
8 hours ago
Qatar Petroleum signs record-breaking LNG shipbuilding agreements
12 hours ago
EDF Renewables, Enbridge and wpd start construction of the Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm
20 hours ago
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Completion of Credit Facility Redetermination, Additional Oil Hedges and Operational Update

Trump administration shelves more oil and gas lease sales

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Natural Gas News / Regulatory   by

Reuters

The Trump administration has backed off its regular oil and gas lease sale schedule, postponing at least two auctions that had been set for later this month after delaying a major sale in New Mexico in May, according to an official web site.

Trump administration shelves more oil and gas lease sales- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The moves mark a shift for the U.S. Department of Interior, which had proceeded with a slew of oil and gas lease sales on public lands earlier this year as the outbreak of the coronavirus caused energy prices to crash.

Drilling on federal lands is a crucial part of President Donald Trump’s “energy dominance” agenda to maximize domestic production of fossil fuels.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the arm of the Interior Department that oversees lease sales, postponed a sale of seven oil and gas leases on more than 10,000 acres in Nevada that had been scheduled for June 9. It is also delaying the sale of two parcels on 88 acres in Mississippi that had been expected on June 18, according to the online auction platform EnergyNet.

contextly_sidebar id=”pCymnV2foeTcQdg96yrVlQLneuJfl1mf”]

A Utah sale of four parcels on more than 4,000 acres scheduled for next week was also removed from the EnergyNet’s calendar. BLM officials in Utah had not initiated a 10-day public protest period required before a sale may proceed.

BLM officials did not respond to questions about the status of the sales.

Last month, the administration abruptly postponed an auction of oil and gas leases in New Mexico without providing a reason. It would have been the first government oil and gas auction since U.S. crude oil futures briefly plunged below zero for the first time in history in April.

BLM offices in two other states – Wyoming and Colorado – still have lease sales scheduled for late June.

[

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice