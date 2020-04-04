Trump Today: Trump vows U.S. energy sector will come back as he sees Russia-Saudi oil agreement

Oil & Gas 360 PRwire

Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note: As we covered on the 360 Digital Closing Bell, President Trump gave a hint about this on his Thursday’s Corona -19 press conference, and then followed through with his Friday morning tweet that affected the markets.

President Donald Trump on Friday met with the chiefs of major oil companies and vowed that the U.S. energy sector will revive and he reiterated he saw a Russia-Saudi Arabia deal over oil production in the offing.

“We’ll work this out and we’ll get our energy business back,” Trump said at a White House roundtable with the heads of Exxon Mobil

XOM,

-2.94%,

Chevron

CVX,

-1.32%,

Occidental Petroleum

OXY,

+1.80%

and other major oil companies.