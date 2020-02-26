Trump Touts Indian LNG Deal, Downplays Trade Agreement Worries

A massive rally from his counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gotten many of the headlines covering President Trump's visit to India. More than 100,000 people attended the rally, cheering wildly for the American president, with many wearing hats that read "Namaste Trump," a part of Modi's attempts to raise the bar for the lavish treatment given to Trump by other heads of state, including China and Saudi Arabia.

Trump's visit to India wasn't just a celebration of the ongoing "bromance" between the heads of state of the world's two largest democracies. The visit also included the signing of what could prove to be a landmark agreement involving U.S.-based Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and Indian Oil Corporation to expand access to natural gas throughout the country.

Both Trump and Modi used this and other recent deals to minimize concerns that the two countries could have serious trade issues in the near future, instead highlighting positives, such as the growth in trade between India and the U.S. in recent years.

