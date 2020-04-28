|
Trustmark Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
JACKSON, Miss.
Position of strength and stability allows for proactive response to COVID-19 pandemic
Trustmark Corporation (Nasdaq:TRMK) reported net income of $22.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.35. During the first quarter, the provision and expense for credit losses totaled $27.4 million, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. This increased provision and expense for credit losses reduced after-tax net income by approximately $0.32 per diluted share. First quarter results also include a one-time, pre-tax charge of $4.4 million related to a voluntary early retirement program which reduced earnings by $0.05 per diluted share. In addition, Trustmark reported positive net mortgage servicing hedge ineffectiveness of $9.9 million in the first quarter which increased earnings by $0.12 per diluted share.
COVID-19 Response
Gerard R. Host, President and CEO, stated, “Trustmark has been proactive in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are taking comprehensive action to support customers, associates and the communities we serve. We remain committed to serving customers as our branches continue to offer drive-thru service, our ATM and ITM network remains accessible and our robust digital and mobile banking options provide additional convenience for our customers. Approximately 45% of Trustmark associates are working remotely, and essential employees in our offices are taking additional precautions to stay safe and healthy. We are working with customers to provide flexibility in these uncertain circumstances, and we are serving our local economies by participating in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. SBA commitments were secured for approximately 6,000 requests totaling over $800 million with an average loan size of $137 thousand, and we continue to assist customers in completing applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. We are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our customers and associates and support our local economies through these challenging times.”
First Quarter Highlights
-
Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 11.35% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.78%
-
Reported solid growth in fee businesses with linked quarter increases of 61.2% in mortgage banking revenue (before hedge ineffectiveness), 23.3% in insurance commissions and 10.0% in wealth management revenue
-
Pre-tax, pre-provision income totaled $56.6 million, a linked-quarter increase of 31.1% and year-over-year increase of 40.4%
Mr. Host stated, “For over 130 years, we have been committed to meeting the banking and financial needs of our customers and communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain focused on providing support, advice and solutions to meet our customers’ unique needs. Trustmark entered this crisis from a position of strength and stability with a solid capital base and ample liquidity. During the first quarter, we experienced strong growth in our fee businesses and posted increases in both loan and deposit balances. I would like to thank our dedicated associates for working diligently in these unprecedented circumstances to serve our customers. Trustmark has weathered many storms over the years, and we remain well-positioned to continue serving customers and creating long-term value for shareholders.”
Balance Sheet Management
-
Loans held for investment (excluding loans reclassified from acquired loans) increased 1.7% linked-quarter and total deposits increased 2.9% from the prior quarter
-
Maintained strong capital position significantly above regulatory levels necessary to be considered “well-capitalized”
-
Suspended share repurchase program on March 9, 2020, to maintain flexibility through the COVID-19 pandemic
Loans held for investment totaled $9.6 billion at March 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of 2.5% linked-quarter and 6.4% year-over-year. During the first quarter of 2020, Trustmark reclassified $72.6 million of acquired loans to loans held for investment with the adoption of FASB ASC Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses.” Excluding this reclassification, loans held for investment increased $159.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter and $500.3 million, or 5.6%, from the comparable period one year earlier.
The linked-quarter growth reflects increases in other real estate secured loans and loans secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties, which were principally the result of the migration of construction loans as projects were completed. Trustmark’s loan portfolio is diversified by loan type and geography.
Deposits totaled $11.6 billion at March 31, 2020, up $330.2 million, or 2.9%, from the prior quarter. Trustmark maintains a strong liquidity position as loans held for investment represented 82.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.71% for the first quarter, a decrease of 14 basis points linked-quarter. Trustmark continues to maintain an attractive, low-cost deposit base with approximately 59% of deposit balances in checking accounts. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.75% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 13 basis points from the prior quarter.
During the first quarter, Trustmark repurchased $27.5 million, or approximately 887 thousand of its common shares in open market transactions. On March 9, 2020, Trustmark suspended its share repurchase program to ensure ample capital to support customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the strength and diversity of its financial services businesses. At March 31, 2020, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.27%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 12.78%. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2020.
Credit Quality
-
Adopted current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology for estimating credit losses effective January 1, 2020
-
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 468.8% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually evaluated loans
-
Nonperforming assets declined 5.6% from the prior quarter and 12.1% year-over-year, reflecting decreases in both nonperforming loans and other real estate
Effective January 1, 2020, Trustmark adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in a net $26.6 million increase for credit losses primarily due to the creation of reserves for unfunded commitments. This one-time cumulative adjustment resulted in an after-tax decrease of $19.9 million in retained earnings. Primarily due to economic uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trustmark increased its provision for credit losses by $20.6 million and its credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures by $6.8 million, resulting in total credit loss expenses of $27.4 million in the quarter.
Allocation of Trustmark's $100.6 million allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment represented 0.97% of commercial loans and 1.35% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance to total loans held for investment of 1.05% at March 31, 2020, representing a level management considers commensurate with the present risk in the loan portfolio.
Nonperforming loans totaled $53.0 million at March 31, 2020, down $234 thousand from the prior quarter and $3.4 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $24.8 million, reflecting a $4.4 million decrease from the prior quarter and down $7.3 million from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $77.8 million, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of $4.6 million and a year-over-year decrease of $10.7 million.
Revenue Generation
-
Revenue in the first quarter totaled $169.2 million, up 10.5% from the prior quarter
-
Mortgage banking revenue before hedge ineffectiveness was $17.6 million in the first quarter, a linked-quarter increase of 61.2%
-
Insurance commissions increased 23.3% from the prior quarter, and wealth management revenue rose 10.0% over the same period
Revenue in the first quarter totaled $169.2 million, up 10.5% from the prior quarter and up 15.7% from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases primarily reflect higher mortgage banking revenue as well as higher insurance commissions and wealth management revenue. Net interest income (FTE) in the first quarter totaled $107.1 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.52%, down 4 basis points from the prior quarter. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.7 million as a $4.3 million reduction in interest income more than offset a $2.6 million reduction in interest expense.
Noninterest income in the first quarter totaled $65.3 million, an increase of $17.7 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $23.8 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter change primarily reflects a $19.6 million increase in mortgage banking revenue. Mortgage banking revenue in the first quarter included $9.9 million in positive net hedge ineffectiveness. Mortgage loan production in the first quarter totaled $457.2 million, down 8.3% linked-quarter and up 61.3% year-over-year. Gain on sale of loans, net totaled $14.3 million in the first quarter, up $6.4 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $27.5 million in the first quarter.
Insurance revenue totaled $11.6 million in the first quarter, up 23.3%, or $2.2 million, from the fourth quarter of 2019 and 6.2%, or $679 thousand, year-over-year. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases primarily reflect growth in property and casualty commissions. Wealth management revenue in the first quarter totaled $8.5 million, an increase of $774 thousand, or 10.0%, from the prior quarter. The growth reflects both higher trust management fees and brokerage and investment services revenue.
Bank card and other fees decreased $2.8 million, or 34.6%, from the prior quarter and $1.8 million, or 25.5%, year-over-year, reflecting lower customer derivative revenue. Service charges on deposit accounts experienced a seasonal decrease of $862 thousand, or 7.9%, from the prior quarter and $233 thousand, or 2.3%, year-over-year.
Noninterest Expense
-
Core noninterest expense totaled $110.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.5% from the prior quarter
-
Completed voluntary early retirement program
-
Continued to realign delivery channels to reflect changing customer preferences
During the first quarter, Trustmark completed a voluntary early retirement program. Of those eligible for the program, 107 associates, or 3.8% of the workforce, retired by March 31, 2020. A one-time, pre-tax charge of $4.4 million related to this program was incurred during the first quarter, reflecting $4.3 million in salaries and employee benefits and $102 thousand in other expense. The result of this program is expected to produce pre-tax savings of approximately $2.9 million for the remainder of 2020 and $4.0 million for 2021.
Salaries and employee benefits – excluding $4.3 million of the voluntary early retirement charge – totaled $64.9 million, an increase of 4.1% from the prior quarter. The increase primarily reflects higher insurance commissions and a seasonal increase in payroll taxes. Services and fees rose $430 thousand linked-quarter, and other real estate expense, net decreased $197 thousand linked-quarter.
Trustmark remains focused on optimizing its delivery channels and reallocating resources to reflect changing customer preferences. In the first quarter of 2020, Trustmark closed five branches as customers continued to migrate to mobile and digital banking channels and embraced the convenience of remote options. Trustmark remains committed to investments that promote profitable revenue growth, reengineering processes to enhance operational efficiency, realigning delivery channels to support changing customer preferences and managing the franchise for the long-term.
Additional Information
As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10142197.
Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 188 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could have an adverse effect on any or all of our business, results of operations financial condition and liquidity. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also by the effectiveness of varying governmental responses in ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on our customers and the economies where they operate.
Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economy, as well as the effectiveness of actions of federal, state and local governments and agencies (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) to mitigate its spread and economic impact, local, state and national economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, levels of and volatility in crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of issues related to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, particularly with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Linked Quarter
|
|Year over Year
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|
3/31/2020
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|Securities AFS-taxable
|
$
|
1,620,422
|
|
|
$
|
1,551,358
|
|
|
$
|
1,753,268
|
|
|
$
|
69,064
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
(132,846
|
)
|
|
-7.6
|
%
|Securities AFS-nontaxable
|
|
22,056
|
|
|
|
23,300
|
|
|
|
40,159
|
|
|
|
(1,244
|
)
|
|
-5.3
|
%
|
|
|
(18,103
|
)
|
|
-45.1
|
%
|Securities HTM-taxable
|
|
694,740
|
|
|
|
734,474
|
|
|
|
866,665
|
|
|
|
(39,734
|
)
|
|
-5.4
|
%
|
|
|
(171,925
|
)
|
|
-19.8
|
%
|Securities HTM-nontaxable
|
|
25,673
|
|
|
|
25,703
|
|
|
|
28,710
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
-0.1
|
%
|
|
|
(3,037
|
)
|
|
-10.6
|
%
|Total securities
|
|
2,362,891
|
|
|
|
2,334,835
|
|
|
|
2,688,802
|
|
|
|
28,056
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
(325,911
|
)
|
|
-12.1
|
%
|Loans (including loans held for sale) (1)
|
|
9,678,174
|
|
|
|
9,467,437
|
|
|
|
9,038,204
|
|
|
|
210,737
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
639,970
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|Acquired loans (1)
|
—
|
|
|
|
77,797
|
|
|
|
104,316
|
|
|
|
(77,797
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|
|
|
(104,316
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|Fed funds sold and rev repos
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
-10.9
|
%
|
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
-40.8
|
%
|Other earning assets
|
|
187,327
|
|
|
|
227,116
|
|
|
|
243,493
|
|
|
|
(39,789
|
)
|
|
-17.5
|
%
|
|
|
(56,166
|
)
|
|
-23.1
|
%
|Total earning assets
|
|
12,228,556
|
|
|
|
12,107,369
|
|
|
|
12,075,092
|
|
|
|
121,187
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
153,464
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held for investment (LHFI) (1)
|
|
(85,015
|
)
|
|
|
(86,211
|
)
|
|
|
(82,227
|
)
|
|
|
1,196
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
(2,788
|
)
|
|
-3.4
|
%
|Other assets
|
|
1,498,725
|
|
|
|
1,445,075
|
|
|
|
1,447,611
|
|
|
|
53,650
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
51,114
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|Total assets
|
$
|
13,642,266
|
|
|
$
|
13,466,233
|
|
|
$
|
13,440,476
|
|
|
$
|
176,033
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
201,790
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
3,184,134
|
|
|
$
|
3,167,256
|
|
|
$
|
2,899,467
|
|
|
$
|
16,878
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
284,667
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|Savings deposits
|
|
3,646,936
|
|
|
|
3,448,899
|
|
|
|
3,786,835
|
|
|
|
198,037
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
(139,899
|
)
|
|
-3.7
|
%
|Time deposits
|
|
1,617,307
|
|
|
|
1,663,741
|
|
|
|
1,881,556
|
|
|
|
(46,434
|
)
|
|
-2.8
|
%
|
|
|
(264,249
|
)
|
|
-14.0
|
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
8,448,377
|
|
|
|
8,279,896
|
|
|
|
8,567,858
|
|
|
|
168,481
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
(119,481
|
)
|
|
-1.4
|
%
|Fed funds purchased and repos
|
|
247,513
|
|
|
|
164,754
|
|
|
|
84,352
|
|
|
|
82,759
|
|
|
50.2
|
%
|
|
|
163,161
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
85,279
|
|
|
|
79,512
|
|
|
|
90,804
|
|
|
|
5,767
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
(5,525
|
)
|
|
-6.1
|
%
|Junior subordinated debt securities
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
8,843,025
|
|
|
|
8,586,018
|
|
|
|
8,804,870
|
|
|
|
257,007
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
38,155
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
2,910,951
|
|
|
|
3,017,824
|
|
|
|
2,824,220
|
|
|
|
(106,873
|
)
|
|
-3.5
|
%
|
|
|
86,731
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|Other liabilities
|
|
248,220
|
|
|
|
205,786
|
|
|
|
221,199
|
|
|
|
42,434
|
|
|
20.6
|
%
|
|
|
27,021
|
|
|
12.2
|
%
|Total liabilities
|
|
12,002,196
|
|
|
|
11,809,628
|
|
|
|
11,850,289
|
|
|
|
192,568
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
|
151,907
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,640,070
|
|
|
|
1,656,605
|
|
|
|
1,590,187
|
|
|
|
(16,535
|
)
|
|
-1.0
|
%
|
|
|
49,883
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
13,642,266
|
|
|
$
|
13,466,233
|
|
|
$
|
13,440,476
|
|
|
$
|
176,033
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
201,790
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Linked Quarter
|
|Year over Year
|PERIOD END BALANCES
|
3/31/2020
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
404,341
|
|
|
$
|
358,916
|
|
|
$
|
454,047
|
|
|
$
|
45,425
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
(49,706
|
)
|
|
-10.9
|
%
|Fed funds sold and rev repos
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Securities available for sale
|
|
1,833,779
|
|
|
|
1,602,404
|
|
|
|
1,723,445
|
|
|
|
231,375
|
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
110,334
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|Securities held to maturity
|
|
704,276
|
|
|
|
738,099
|
|
|
|
884,319
|
|
|
|
(33,823
|
)
|
|
-4.6
|
%
|
|
|
(180,043
|
)
|
|
-20.4
|
%
|Loans held for sale (LHFS)
|
|
325,389
|
|
|
|
226,347
|
|
|
|
172,683
|
|
|
|
99,042
|
|
|
43.8
|
%
|
|
|
152,706
|
|
|
88.4
|
%
|Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1)
|
|
9,567,920
|
|
|
|
9,335,628
|
|
|
|
8,995,014
|
|
|
|
232,292
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
572,906
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|ACL LHFI (1)
|
|
(100,564
|
)
|
|
|
(84,277
|
)
|
|
|
(79,005
|
)
|
|
|
(16,287
|
)
|
|
-19.3
|
%
|
|
|
(21,559
|
)
|
|
-27.3
|
%
|Net LHFI
|
|
9,467,356
|
|
|
|
9,251,351
|
|
|
|
8,916,009
|
|
|
|
216,005
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
551,347
|
|
|
6.2
|
%
|Acquired loans (1)
|
—
|
|
|
|
72,601
|
|
|
|
93,201
|
|
|
|
(72,601
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|
|
|
(93,201
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1)
|
—
|
|
|
|
(815
|
)
|
|
|
(1,297
|
)
|
|
|
815
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
1,297
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Net acquired loans
|
—
|
|
|
|
71,786
|
|
|
|
91,904
|
|
|
|
(71,786
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|
|
|
(91,904
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|Net LHFI and acquired loans
|
|
9,467,356
|
|
|
|
9,323,137
|
|
|
|
9,007,913
|
|
|
|
144,219
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
459,443
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
190,179
|
|
|
|
189,791
|
|
|
|
189,743
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
56,437
|
|
|
|
79,394
|
|
|
|
86,842
|
|
|
|
(22,957
|
)
|
|
-28.9
|
%
|
|
|
(30,405
|
)
|
|
-35.0
|
%
|Goodwill
|
|
381,717
|
|
|
|
379,627
|
|
|
|
379,627
|
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|Identifiable intangible assets
|
|
7,537
|
|
|
|
7,343
|
|
|
|
10,092
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
(2,555
|
)
|
|
-25.3
|
%
|Other real estate
|
|
24,847
|
|
|
|
29,248
|
|
|
|
32,139
|
|
|
|
(4,401
|
)
|
|
-15.0
|
%
|
|
|
(7,292
|
)
|
|
-22.7
|
%
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
30,839
|
|
|
|
31,182
|
|
|
|
33,861
|
|
|
|
(343
|
)
|
|
-1.1
|
%
|
|
|
(3,022
|
)
|
|
-8.9
|
%
|Other assets
|
|
591,132
|
|
|
|
532,389
|
|
|
|
503,306
|
|
|
|
58,743
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
87,826
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|Total assets
|
$
|
14,019,829
|
|
|
$
|
13,497,877
|
|
|
$
|
13,478,017
|
|
|
$
|
521,952
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
541,812
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
2,977,058
|
|
|
$
|
2,891,215
|
|
|
$
|
2,867,778
|
|
|
$
|
85,843
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
109,280
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|Interest-bearing
|
|
8,598,706
|
|
|
|
8,354,342
|
|
|
|
8,667,037
|
|
|
|
244,364
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
(68,331
|
)
|
|
-0.8
|
%
|Total deposits
|
|
11,575,764
|
|
|
|
11,245,557
|
|
|
|
11,534,815
|
|
|
|
330,207
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
40,949
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|Fed funds purchased and repos
|
|
421,821
|
|
|
|
256,020
|
|
|
|
46,867
|
|
|
|
165,801
|
|
|
64.8
|
%
|
|
|
374,954
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
84,230
|
|
|
|
85,396
|
|
|
|
83,265
|
|
|
|
(1,166
|
)
|
|
-1.4
|
%
|
|
|
965
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|Junior subordinated debt securities
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)
|
|
36,421
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
36,421
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
36,421
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
32,055
|
|
|
|
32,354
|
|
|
|
34,921
|
|
|
|
(299
|
)
|
|
-0.9
|
%
|
|
|
(2,866
|
)
|
|
-8.2
|
%
|Other liabilities
|
|
155,283
|
|
|
|
155,992
|
|
|
|
129,265
|
|
|
|
(709
|
)
|
|
-0.5
|
%
|
|
|
26,018
|
|
|
20.1
|
%
|Total liabilities
|
|
12,367,430
|
|
|
|
11,837,175
|
|
|
|
11,890,989
|
|
|
|
530,255
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
476,441
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|Common stock
|
|
13,209
|
|
|
|
13,376
|
|
|
|
13,499
|
|
|
|
(167
|
)
|
|
-1.2
|
%
|
|
|
(290
|
)
|
|
-2.1
|
%
|Capital surplus
|
|
229,403
|
|
|
|
256,400
|
|
|
|
272,268
|
|
|
|
(26,997
|
)
|
|
-10.5
|
%
|
|
|
(42,865
|
)
|
|
-15.7
|
%
|Retained earnings
|
|
1,402,089
|
|
|
|
1,414,526
|
|
|
|
1,342,176
|
|
|
|
(12,437
|
)
|
|
-0.9
|
%
|
|
|
59,913
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
7,698
|
|
|
|
(23,600
|
)
|
|
|
(40,915
|
)
|
|
|
31,298
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
48,613
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
1,652,399
|
|
|
|
1,660,702
|
|
|
|
1,587,028
|
|
|
|
(8,303
|
)
|
|
-0.5
|
%
|
|
|
65,371
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
14,019,829
|
|
|
$
|
13,497,877
|
|
|
$
|
13,478,017
|
|
|
$
|
521,952
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
541,812
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ in thousands except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|Linked Quarter
|
|Year over Year
|INCOME STATEMENTS
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE
|
$
|
109,357
|
|
$
|
111,383
|
|
|
$
|
109,890
|
|
$
|
(2,026
|
)
|
|
-1.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
(533
|
)
|
|
-0.5
|
%
|Interest and fees on acquired loans (1)
|
—
|
|
|
2,138
|
|
|
|
1,916
|
|
|
(2,138
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|
|
|
(1,916
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|Interest on securities-taxable
|
|
12,948
|
|
|
12,884
|
|
|
|
14,665
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1,717
|
)
|
|
-11.7
|
%
|Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE
|
|
457
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
-5.6
|
%
|
|
|
(189
|
)
|
|
-29.3
|
%
|Interest on fed funds sold and rev repos
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|Other interest income
|
|
740
|
|
|
896
|
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
(156
|
)
|
|
-17.4
|
%
|
|
|
(863
|
)
|
|
-53.8
|
%
|Total interest income-FTE
|
|
123,502
|
|
|
127,786
|
|
|
|
128,722
|
|
|
(4,284
|
)
|
|
-3.4
|
%
|
|
|
(5,220
|
)
|
|
-4.1
|
%
|Interest on deposits
|
|
14,957
|
|
|
17,716
|
|
|
|
19,570
|
|
|
(2,759
|
)
|
|
-15.6
|
%
|
|
|
(4,613
|
)
|
|
-23.6
|
%
|Interest on fed funds pch and repos
|
|
625
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Other interest expense
|
|
860
|
|
|
826
|
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|Total interest expense
|
|
16,442
|
|
|
19,046
|
|
|
|
20,683
|
|
|
(2,604
|
)
|
|
-13.7
|
%
|
|
|
(4,241
|
)
|
|
-20.5
|
%
|Net interest income-FTE
|
|
107,060
|
|
|
108,740
|
|
|
|
108,039
|
|
|
(1,680
|
)
|
|
-1.5
|
%
|
|
|
(979
|
)
|
|
-0.9
|
%
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1)
|
|
20,581
|
|
|
3,661
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
16,920
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
18,970
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1)
|
—
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|Net interest income after provision-FTE
|
|
86,479
|
|
|
105,081
|
|
|
|
106,350
|
|
|
(18,602
|
)
|
|
-17.7
|
%
|
|
|
(19,871
|
)
|
|
-18.7
|
%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
10,032
|
|
|
10,894
|
|
|
|
10,265
|
|
|
(862
|
)
|
|
-7.9
|
%
|
|
|
(233
|
)
|
|
-2.3
|
%
|Bank card and other fees
|
|
5,355
|
|
|
8,192
|
|
|
|
7,191
|
|
|
(2,837
|
)
|
|
-34.6
|
%
|
|
|
(1,836
|
)
|
|
-25.5
|
%
|Mortgage banking, net
|
|
27,483
|
|
|
7,914
|
|
|
|
3,442
|
|
|
19,569
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
24,041
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Insurance commissions
|
|
11,550
|
|
|
9,364
|
|
|
|
10,871
|
|
|
2,186
|
|
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
6.2
|
%
|Wealth management
|
|
8,537
|
|
|
7,763
|
|
|
|
7,483
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
1,054
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|Other, net
|
|
2,307
|
|
|
3,451
|
|
|
|
2,239
|
|
|
(1,144
|
)
|
|
-33.1
|
%
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|Nonint inc-excl sec gains (losses), net
|
|
65,264
|
|
|
47,578
|
|
|
|
41,491
|
|
|
17,686
|
|
|
37.2
|
%
|
|
|
23,773
|
|
|
57.3
|
%
|Security gains (losses), net
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
65,264
|
|
|
47,578
|
|
|
|
41,491
|
|
|
17,686
|
|
|
37.2
|
%
|
|
|
23,773
|
|
|
57.3
|
%
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
69,148
|
|
|
62,319
|
|
|
|
60,954
|
|
|
6,829
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
8,194
|
|
|
13.4
|
%
|Services and fees
|
|
19,930
|
|
|
19,500
|
|
|
|
16,968
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,962
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|Net occupancy-premises
|
|
6,286
|
|
|
6,461
|
|
|
|
6,454
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
-2.7
|
%
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
-2.6
|
%
|Equipment expense
|
|
5,616
|
|
|
5,880
|
|
|
|
5,924
|
|
|
(264
|
)
|
|
-4.5
|
%
|
|
|
(308
|
)
|
|
-5.2
|
%
|Other real estate expense, net
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
1,752
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
-13.2
|
%
|
|
|
(458
|
)
|
|
-26.1
|
%
|Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)
|
|
6,783
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,783
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
6,783
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Other expense
|
|
14,753
|
|
|
14,376
|
|
|
|
13,969
|
|
|
377
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
784
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
123,810
|
|
|
110,027
|
|
|
|
106,021
|
|
|
13,783
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
|
|
17,789
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|Income before income taxes and tax eq adj
|
|
27,933
|
|
|
42,632
|
|
|
|
41,820
|
|
|
(14,699
|
)
|
|
-34.5
|
%
|
|
|
(13,887
|
)
|
|
-33.2
|
%
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
3,108
|
|
|
3,149
|
|
|
|
3,231
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
-1.3
|
%
|
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
-3.8
|
%
|Income before income taxes
|
|
24,825
|
|
|
39,483
|
|
|
|
38,589
|
|
|
(14,658
|
)
|
|
-37.1
|
%
|
|
|
(13,764
|
)
|
|
-35.7
|
%
|Income taxes
|
|
2,607
|
|
|
5,537
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
(2,930
|
)
|
|
-52.9
|
%
|
|
|
(2,643
|
)
|
|
-50.3
|
%
|Net income
|
$
|
22,218
|
|
$
|
33,946
|
|
|
$
|
33,339
|
|
$
|
(11,728
|
)
|
|
-34.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
(11,121
|
)
|
|
-33.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
-34.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
-31.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
-34.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
-31.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
63,756,629
|
|
|
64,255,716
|
|
|
|
65,239,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
63,913,603
|
|
|
64,435,276
|
|
|
|
65,378,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Period end shares outstanding
|
|
63,396,912
|
|
|
64,200,111
|
|
|
|
64,789,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|March 31, 2020
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|Linked Quarter
|
|Year over Year
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1)
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alabama
|
$
|
4,769
|
|
|
$
|
1,870
|
|
|
$
|
2,971
|
|
|
$
|
2,899
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
$
|
1,798
|
|
|
60.5
|
%
|Florida
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
-4.9
|
%
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
-37.7
|
%
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
40,815
|
|
|
|
41,493
|
|
|
|
41,145
|
|
|
|
(678
|
)
|
|
-1.6
|
%
|
|
|
(330
|
)
|
|
-0.8
|
%
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
6,153
|
|
|
|
8,980
|
|
|
|
8,806
|
|
|
|
(2,827
|
)
|
|
-31.5
|
%
|
|
|
(2,653
|
)
|
|
-30.1
|
%
|Texas
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
3,093
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
62.5
|
%
|
|
|
(2,092
|
)
|
|
-67.6
|
%
|Total nonaccrual loans
|
|
52,992
|
|
|
|
53,226
|
|
|
|
56,423
|
|
|
|
(234
|
)
|
|
-0.4
|
%
|
|
|
(3,431
|
)
|
|
-6.1
|
%
|Other real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alabama
|
|
6,229
|
|
|
|
8,133
|
|
|
|
6,878
|
|
|
|
(1,904
|
)
|
|
-23.4
|
%
|
|
|
(649
|
)
|
|
-9.4
|
%
|Florida
|
|
4,835
|
|
|
|
5,877
|
|
|
|
8,120
|
|
|
|
(1,042
|
)
|
|
-17.7
|
%
|
|
|
(3,285
|
)
|
|
-40.5
|
%
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
13,296
|
|
|
|
14,919
|
|
|
|
15,421
|
|
|
|
(1,623
|
)
|
|
-10.9
|
%
|
|
|
(2,125
|
)
|
|
-13.8
|
%
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
52.7
|
%
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|
|
-51.0
|
%
|Texas
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
(726
|
)
|
|
-100.0
|
%
|Total other real estate
|
|
24,847
|
|
|
|
29,248
|
|
|
|
32,139
|
|
|
|
(4,401
|
)
|
|
-15.0
|
%
|
|
|
(7,292
|
)
|
|
-22.7
|
%
|Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
77,839
|
|
|
$
|
82,474
|
|
|
$
|
88,562
|
|
|
$
|
(4,635
|
)
|
|
-5.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
(10,723
|
)
|
|
-12.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LHFI
|
$
|
708
|
|
|
$
|
642
|
|
|
$
|
670
|
|
|
$
|
66
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(no obligation to repurchase)
|
$
|
43,564
|
|
|
$
|
41,648
|
|
|
$
|
40,793
|
|
|
$
|
1,916
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,771
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|Linked Quarter
|
|Year over Year
|ACL LHFI (1)(4)
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|
|$ Change
|
|% Change
|Beginning Balance
|
$
|
84,277
|
|
|
$
|
83,226
|
|
|
$
|
79,290
|
|
|
$
|
1,051
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,987
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|CECL adoption adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LHFI
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|Acquired loan transfers
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
|
20,581
|
|
|
|
3,661
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
16,920
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
18,970
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Charge-offs
|
|
(5,545
|
)
|
|
|
(4,619
|
)
|
|
|
(4,033
|
)
|
|
|
(926
|
)
|
|
-20.0
|
%
|
|
|
(1,512
|
)
|
|
-37.5
|
%
|Recoveries
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
|
2,137
|
|
|
|
459
|
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
15.5
|
%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
|
(3,077
|
)
|
|
|
(2,610
|
)
|
|
|
(1,896
|
)
|
|
|
(467
|
)
|
|
-17.9
|
%
|
|
|
(1,181
|
)
|
|
-62.3
|
%
|Ending Balance
|
$
|
100,564
|
|
|
$
|
84,277
|
|
|
$
|
79,005
|
|
|
$
|
16,287
|
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
21,559
|
|
|
27.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alabama
|
$
|
(1,080
|
)
|
|
$
|
(132
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(948
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
$
|
(1,065
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|Florida
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
(293
|
)
|
|
-82.1
|
%
|
|
|
(163
|
)
|
|
-71.8
|
%
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
(1,792
|
)
|
|
|
(2,130
|
)
|
|
|
1,918
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
|
n/m
|
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
(2,186
|
)
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
(2,055
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
(2,136
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|Texas
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(912
|
)
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
911
|
|
|
99.9
|
%
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
n/m
|
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
$
|
(3,077
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,610
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,896
|
)
|
|
$
|
(467
|
)
|
|
-17.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
(1,181
|
)
|
|
-62.3
|
%
|(1) Excludes acquired loans.
|(2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions.
|(3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions.
|(4) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|March 31, 2020
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|9/30/2019
|
|6/30/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|Securities AFS-taxable
|
|
$
|
1,620,422
|
|
|
$
|
1,551,358
|
|
|
$
|
1,570,803
|
|
|
$
|
1,661,464
|
|
|
$
|
1,753,268
|
|Securities AFS-nontaxable
|
|
|
22,056
|
|
|
|
23,300
|
|
|
|
25,096
|
|
|
|
31,474
|
|
|
|
40,159
|
|Securities HTM-taxable
|
|
|
694,740
|
|
|
|
734,474
|
|
|
|
778,098
|
|
|
|
821,357
|
|
|
|
866,665
|
|Securities HTM-nontaxable
|
|
|
25,673
|
|
|
|
25,703
|
|
|
|
26,088
|
|
|
|
27,035
|
|
|
|
28,710
|
|Total securities
|
|
|
2,362,891
|
|
|
|
2,334,835
|
|
|
|
2,400,085
|
|
|
|
2,541,330
|
|
|
|
2,688,802
|
|Loans (including loans held for sale) (1)
|
|
|
9,678,174
|
|
|
|
9,467,437
|
|
|
|
9,436,287
|
|
|
|
9,260,028
|
|
|
|
9,038,204
|
|Acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
77,797
|
|
|
|
82,641
|
|
|
|
91,217
|
|
|
|
104,316
|
|Fed funds sold and rev repos
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
3,662
|
|
|
|
34,057
|
|
|
|
277
|
|Other earning assets
|
|
|
187,327
|
|
|
|
227,116
|
|
|
|
176,163
|
|
|
|
316,604
|
|
|
|
243,493
|
|Total earning assets
|
|
|
12,228,556
|
|
|
|
12,107,369
|
|
|
|
12,098,838
|
|
|
|
12,243,236
|
|
|
|
12,075,092
|
|ACL LHFI (1)
|
|
|
(85,015
|
)
|
|
|
(86,211
|
)
|
|
|
(83,756
|
)
|
|
|
(81,996
|
)
|
|
|
(82,227
|
)
|Other assets
|
|
|
1,498,725
|
|
|
|
1,445,075
|
|
|
|
1,447,977
|
|
|
|
1,467,462
|
|
|
|
1,447,611
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
13,642,266
|
|
|
$
|
13,466,233
|
|
|
$
|
13,463,059
|
|
|
$
|
13,628,702
|
|
|
$
|
13,440,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
3,184,134
|
|
|
$
|
3,167,256
|
|
|
$
|
3,085,758
|
|
|
$
|
3,048,876
|
|
|
$
|
2,899,467
|
|Savings deposits
|
|
|
3,646,936
|
|
|
|
3,448,899
|
|
|
|
3,568,403
|
|
|
|
3,801,187
|
|
|
|
3,786,835
|
|Time deposits
|
|
|
1,617,307
|
|
|
|
1,663,741
|
|
|
|
1,753,083
|
|
|
|
1,840,065
|
|
|
|
1,881,556
|
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
8,448,377
|
|
|
|
8,279,896
|
|
|
|
8,407,244
|
|
|
|
8,690,128
|
|
|
|
8,567,858
|
|Fed funds purchased and repos
|
|
|
247,513
|
|
|
|
164,754
|
|
|
|
142,064
|
|
|
|
51,264
|
|
|
|
84,352
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|
85,279
|
|
|
|
79,512
|
|
|
|
78,404
|
|
|
|
81,352
|
|
|
|
90,804
|
|Junior subordinated debt securities
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
8,843,025
|
|
|
|
8,586,018
|
|
|
|
8,689,568
|
|
|
|
8,884,600
|
|
|
|
8,804,870
|
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
2,910,951
|
|
|
|
3,017,824
|
|
|
|
2,932,754
|
|
|
|
2,898,266
|
|
|
|
2,824,220
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|
248,220
|
|
|
|
205,786
|
|
|
|
206,091
|
|
|
|
240,091
|
|
|
|
221,199
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|
12,002,196
|
|
|
|
11,809,628
|
|
|
|
11,828,413
|
|
|
|
12,022,957
|
|
|
|
11,850,289
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
1,640,070
|
|
|
|
1,656,605
|
|
|
|
1,634,646
|
|
|
|
1,605,745
|
|
|
|
1,590,187
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
13,642,266
|
|
|
$
|
13,466,233
|
|
|
$
|
13,463,059
|
|
|
$
|
13,628,702
|
|
|
$
|
13,440,476
|
|(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|March 31, 2020
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PERIOD END BALANCES
|
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|9/30/2019
|
|6/30/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
404,341
|
|
|
$
|
358,916
|
|
|
$
|
486,263
|
|
|
$
|
404,413
|
|
|
$
|
454,047
|
|Fed funds sold and rev repos
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
75,499
|
|
|
—
|
|Securities available for sale
|
|
|
1,833,779
|
|
|
|
1,602,404
|
|
|
|
1,553,705
|
|
|
|
1,643,725
|
|
|
|
1,723,445
|
|Securities held to maturity
|
|
|
704,276
|
|
|
|
738,099
|
|
|
|
785,422
|
|
|
|
825,536
|
|
|
|
884,319
|
|Loans held for sale (LHFS)
|
|
|
325,389
|
|
|
|
226,347
|
|
|
|
292,800
|
|
|
|
240,380
|
|
|
|
172,683
|
|Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1)
|
|
|
9,567,920
|
|
|
|
9,335,628
|
|
|
|
9,223,668
|
|
|
|
9,116,759
|
|
|
|
8,995,014
|
|ACL LHFI (1)
|
|
|
(100,564
|
)
|
|
|
(84,277
|
)
|
|
|
(83,226
|
)
|
|
|
(80,399
|
)
|
|
|
(79,005
|
)
|Net LHFI
|
|
|
9,467,356
|
|
|
|
9,251,351
|
|
|
|
9,140,442
|
|
|
|
9,036,360
|
|
|
|
8,916,009
|
|Acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
72,601
|
|
|
|
81,004
|
|
|
|
87,884
|
|
|
|
93,201
|
|Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(815
|
)
|
|
|
(1,249
|
)
|
|
|
(1,398
|
)
|
|
|
(1,297
|
)
|Net acquired loans
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
71,786
|
|
|
|
79,755
|
|
|
|
86,486
|
|
|
|
91,904
|
|Net LHFI and acquired loans
|
|
|
9,467,356
|
|
|
|
9,323,137
|
|
|
|
9,220,197
|
|
|
|
9,122,846
|
|
|
|
9,007,913
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
190,179
|
|
|
|
189,791
|
|
|
|
188,423
|
|
|
|
189,820
|
|
|
|
189,743
|
|Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
|
56,437
|
|
|
|
79,394
|
|
|
|
73,016
|
|
|
|
79,283
|
|
|
|
86,842
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|
381,717
|
|
|
|
379,627
|
|
|
|
379,627
|
|
|
|
379,627
|
|
|
|
379,627
|
|Identifiable intangible assets
|
|
|
7,537
|
|
|
|
7,343
|
|
|
|
8,345
|
|
|
|
9,101
|
|
|
|
10,092
|
|Other real estate
|
|
|
24,847
|
|
|
|
29,248
|
|
|
|
31,974
|
|
|
|
31,243
|
|
|
|
32,139
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
30,839
|
|
|
|
31,182
|
|
|
|
33,180
|
|
|
|
32,762
|
|
|
|
33,861
|
|Other assets
|
|
|
591,132
|
|
|
|
532,389
|
|
|
|
531,834
|
|
|
|
514,723
|
|
|
|
503,306
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
14,019,829
|
|
|
$
|
13,497,877
|
|
|
$
|
13,584,786
|
|
|
$
|
13,548,958
|
|
|
$
|
13,478,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing
|
|
$
|
2,977,058
|
|
|
$
|
2,891,215
|
|
|
$
|
3,064,127
|
|
|
$
|
2,909,141
|
|
|
$
|
2,867,778
|
|Interest-bearing
|
|
|
8,598,706
|
|
|
|
8,354,342
|
|
|
|
8,190,056
|
|
|
|
8,657,488
|
|
|
|
8,667,037
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|
11,575,764
|
|
|
|
11,245,557
|
|
|
|
11,254,183
|
|
|
|
11,566,629
|
|
|
|
11,534,815
|
|Fed funds purchased and repos
|
|
|
421,821
|
|
|
|
256,020
|
|
|
|
376,712
|
|
|
|
51,800
|
|
|
|
46,867
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|
84,230
|
|
|
|
85,396
|
|
|
|
76,685
|
|
|
|
79,012
|
|
|
|
83,265
|
|Junior subordinated debt securities
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|
|
|
61,856
|
|ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)
|
|
|
36,421
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
32,055
|
|
|
|
32,354
|
|
|
|
34,319
|
|
|
|
33,878
|
|
|
|
34,921
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|
155,283
|
|
|
|
155,992
|
|
|
|
135,669
|
|
|
|
137,233
|
|
|
|
129,265
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|
12,367,430
|
|
|
|
11,837,175
|
|
|
|
11,939,424
|
|
|
|
11,930,408
|
|
|
|
11,890,989
|
|Common stock
|
|
|
13,209
|
|
|
|
13,376
|
|
|
|
13,390
|
|
|
|
13,418
|
|
|
|
13,499
|
|Capital surplus
|
|
|
229,403
|
|
|
|
256,400
|
|
|
|
257,370
|
|
|
|
260,619
|
|
|
|
272,268
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,402,089
|
|
|
|
1,414,526
|
|
|
|
1,395,460
|
|
|
|
1,369,329
|
|
|
|
1,342,176
|
|Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
7,698
|
|
|
|
(23,600
|
)
|
|
|
(20,858
|
)
|
|
|
(24,816
|
)
|
|
|
(40,915
|
)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
1,652,399
|
|
|
|
1,660,702
|
|
|
|
1,645,362
|
|
|
|
1,618,550
|
|
|
|
1,587,028
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
14,019,829
|
|
|
$
|
13,497,877
|
|
|
$
|
13,584,786
|
|
|
$
|
13,548,958
|
|
|
$
|
13,478,017
|
|(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ in thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|9/30/2019
|
|6/30/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE
|
|
$
|
109,357
|
|
$
|
111,383
|
|
|
$
|
116,432
|
|
|
$
|
114,873
|
|
$
|
109,890
|Interest and fees on acquired loans (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,138
|
|
|
|
2,309
|
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
1,916
|Interest on securities-taxable
|
|
|
12,948
|
|
|
12,884
|
|
|
|
13,184
|
|
|
|
13,916
|
|
|
14,665
|Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE
|
|
|
457
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
646
|Interest on fed funds sold and rev repos
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
2
|Other interest income
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
896
|
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
|
1,820
|
|
|
1,603
|Total interest income-FTE
|
|
|
123,502
|
|
|
127,786
|
|
|
|
133,477
|
|
|
|
133,384
|
|
|
128,722
|Interest on deposits
|
|
|
14,957
|
|
|
17,716
|
|
|
|
20,385
|
|
|
|
21,500
|
|
|
19,570
|Interest on fed funds pch and repos
|
|
|
625
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
547
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
288
|Other interest expense
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
826
|
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
|
831
|
|
|
825
|Total interest expense
|
|
|
16,442
|
|
|
19,046
|
|
|
|
21,762
|
|
|
|
22,412
|
|
|
20,683
|Net interest income-FTE
|
|
|
107,060
|
|
|
108,740
|
|
|
|
111,715
|
|
|
|
110,972
|
|
|
108,039
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1)
|
|
|
20,581
|
|
|
3,661
|
|
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
1,611
|Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
78
|Net interest income after provision-FTE
|
|
|
86,479
|
|
|
105,081
|
|
|
|
108,816
|
|
|
|
108,380
|
|
|
106,350
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
10,032
|
|
|
10,894
|
|
|
|
11,065
|
|
|
|
10,379
|
|
|
10,265
|Bank card and other fees
|
|
|
5,355
|
|
|
8,192
|
|
|
|
8,349
|
|
|
|
8,004
|
|
|
7,191
|Mortgage banking, net
|
|
|
27,483
|
|
|
7,914
|
|
|
|
8,171
|
|
|
|
10,295
|
|
|
3,442
|Insurance commissions
|
|
|
11,550
|
|
|
9,364
|
|
|
|
11,072
|
|
|
|
11,089
|
|
|
10,871
|Wealth management
|
|
|
8,537
|
|
|
7,763
|
|
|
|
7,691
|
|
|
|
7,742
|
|
|
7,483
|Other, net
|
|
|
2,307
|
|
|
3,451
|
|
|
|
1,989
|
|
|
|
2,130
|
|
|
2,239
|Nonint inc-excl sec gains (losses), net
|
|
|
65,264
|
|
|
47,578
|
|
|
|
48,337
|
|
|
|
49,639
|
|
|
41,491
|Security gains (losses), net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|
65,264
|
|
|
47,578
|
|
|
|
48,337
|
|
|
|
49,639
|
|
|
41,491
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
69,148
|
|
|
62,319
|
|
|
|
62,495
|
|
|
|
61,949
|
|
|
60,954
|Services and fees
|
|
|
19,930
|
|
|
19,500
|
|
|
|
18,838
|
|
|
|
18,009
|
|
|
16,968
|Net occupancy-premises
|
|
|
6,286
|
|
|
6,461
|
|
|
|
6,831
|
|
|
|
6,403
|
|
|
6,454
|Equipment expense
|
|
|
5,616
|
|
|
5,880
|
|
|
|
5,971
|
|
|
|
5,958
|
|
|
5,924
|Other real estate expense, net
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
1,752
|Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures (1)
|
|
|
6,783
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|Other expense
|
|
|
14,753
|
|
|
14,376
|
|
|
|
12,187
|
|
|
|
13,650
|
|
|
13,969
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
123,810
|
|
|
110,027
|
|
|
|
106,853
|
|
|
|
106,101
|
|
|
106,021
|Income before income taxes and tax eq adj
|
|
|
27,933
|
|
|
42,632
|
|
|
|
50,300
|
|
|
|
51,918
|
|
|
41,820
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
3,108
|
|
|
3,149
|
|
|
|
3,249
|
|
|
|
3,248
|
|
|
3,231
|Income before income taxes
|
|
|
24,825
|
|
|
39,483
|
|
|
|
47,051
|
|
|
|
48,670
|
|
|
38,589
|Income taxes
|
|
|
2,607
|
|
|
5,537
|
|
|
|
6,016
|
|
|
|
6,530
|
|
|
5,250
|Net income
|
|
$
|
22,218
|
|
$
|
33,946
|
|
|
$
|
41,035
|
|
|
$
|
42,140
|
|
$
|
33,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|
63,756,629
|
|
|
64,255,716
|
|
|
|
64,358,540
|
|
|
|
64,677,889
|
|
|
65,239,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted
|
|
|
63,913,603
|
|
|
64,435,276
|
|
|
|
64,514,605
|
|
|
|
64,815,029
|
|
|
65,378,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Period end shares outstanding
|
|
|
63,396,912
|
|
|
64,200,111
|
|
|
|
64,262,779
|
|
|
|
64,398,846
|
|
|
64,789,943
|(1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1)
|
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|9/30/2019
|
|6/30/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alabama
|
|
$
|
4,769
|
|
|
$
|
1,870
|
|
|
$
|
2,936
|
|
|
$
|
2,327
|
|
|
$
|
2,971
|
|Florida
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
|
408
|
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
|
40,815
|
|
|
|
41,493
|
|
|
|
43,895
|
|
|
|
39,373
|
|
|
|
41,145
|
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
|
6,153
|
|
|
|
8,980
|
|
|
|
10,193
|
|
|
|
8,455
|
|
|
|
8,806
|
|Texas
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
1,695
|
|
|
|
2,403
|
|
|
|
3,093
|
|Total nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
52,992
|
|
|
|
53,226
|
|
|
|
59,030
|
|
|
|
52,888
|
|
|
|
56,423
|
|Other real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alabama
|
|
|
6,229
|
|
|
|
8,133
|
|
|
|
6,501
|
|
|
|
6,451
|
|
|
|
6,878
|
|Florida
|
|
|
4,835
|
|
|
|
5,877
|
|
|
|
6,983
|
|
|
|
7,826
|
|
|
|
8,120
|
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
|
13,296
|
|
|
|
14,919
|
|
|
|
17,646
|
|
|
|
15,511
|
|
|
|
15,421
|
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
|
815
|
|
|
|
994
|
|Texas
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
|
726
|
|Total other real estate
|
|
|
24,847
|
|
|
|
29,248
|
|
|
|
31,974
|
|
|
|
31,243
|
|
|
|
32,139
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
77,839
|
|
|
$
|
82,474
|
|
|
$
|
91,004
|
|
|
$
|
84,131
|
|
|
$
|
88,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LHFI
|
|
$
|
708
|
|
|
$
|
642
|
|
|
$
|
878
|
|
|
$
|
1,245
|
|
|
$
|
670
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(no obligation to repurchase)
|
|
$
|
43,564
|
|
|
$
|
41,648
|
|
|
$
|
36,445
|
|
|
$
|
38,355
|
|
|
$
|
40,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|ACL LHFI (1)(4)
|
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|9/30/2019
|
|6/30/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|Beginning Balance
|
|
$
|
84,277
|
|
|
$
|
83,226
|
|
|
$
|
80,399
|
|
|
$
|
79,005
|
|
|
$
|
79,290
|
|CECL adoption adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LHFI
|
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Acquired loan transfers
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
20,581
|
|
|
|
3,661
|
|
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|Charge-offs
|
|
|
(5,545
|
)
|
|
|
(4,619
|
)
|
|
|
(2,892
|
)
|
|
|
(2,937
|
)
|
|
|
(4,033
|
)
|Recoveries
|
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
|
2,680
|
|
|
|
1,845
|
|
|
|
2,137
|
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
|
|
(3,077
|
)
|
|
|
(2,610
|
)
|
|
|
(212
|
)
|
|
|
(1,092
|
)
|
|
|
(1,896
|
)
|Ending Balance
|
|
$
|
100,564
|
|
|
$
|
84,277
|
|
|
$
|
83,226
|
|
|
$
|
80,399
|
|
|
$
|
79,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alabama
|
|
$
|
(1,080
|
)
|
|
$
|
(132
|
)
|
|
$
|
(329
|
)
|
|
$
|
(278
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15
|
)
|Florida
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
227
|
|Mississippi (2)
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
(1,792
|
)
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
(907
|
)
|
|
|
(2,130
|
)
|Tennessee (3)
|
|
|
(2,186
|
)
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|Texas
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(912
|
)
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
72
|
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
|
$
|
(3,077
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,610
|
)
|
|
$
|
(212
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,092
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,896
|
)
|(1) Excludes acquired loans.
|(2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions.
|(3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions.
|(4) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details.
|
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
|
|3/31/2020
|
|12/31/2019
|
|9/30/2019
|
|6/30/2019
|
|3/31/2019
|Return on equity
|
|
|
5.45
|
%
|
|
|
8.13
|
%
|
|
|
9.96
|
%
|
|
|
10.53
|
%
|
|
|
8.50
|
%
|Return on average tangible equity
|
|
|
7.34
|
%
|
|
|
10.85
|
%
|
|
|
13.31
|
%
|
|
|
14.14
|
%
|
|
|
11.55
|
%
|Return on assets
|
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
1.21
|
%
|
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
|
|
1.01
|
%
|Interest margin - Yield - FTE
|
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
|
4.19
|
%
|
|
|
4.38
|
%
|
|
|
4.37
|
%
|
|
|
4.32
|
%
|Interest margin - Cost
|
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
|
0.69
|
%
|Net interest margin - FTE
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|
|
3.66
|
%
|
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
3.63
|
%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|
|
|
63.50
|
%
|
|
|
68.08
|
%
|
|
|
64.98
|
%
|
|
|
64.55
|
%
|
|
|
68.08
|
%
|Full-time equivalent employees
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
|
|
2,844
|
|
|
|
2,835
|
|
|
|
2,819
|
|
|
|
2,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs/average loans
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|Provision for credit losses/average loans (3)
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans (incl LHFS)
|
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
|
|
0.57
|
%
|
|
|
0.62
|
%
|Nonperforming assets/total loans (incl LHFS)
|
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.96
|
%
|
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|Nonperforming assets/total loans (incl LHFS) +ORE
|
|
|
0.78
|
%
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
|
0.96
|
%
|ACL LHFI/total loans (excl LHFS) (3)
|
|
|
1.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
|
|
0.88
|
%
|ACL LHFI-commercial/total commercial loans (3)
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
0.98
|
%
|
|
|
0.98
|
%
|
|
|
0.96
|
%
|
|
|
0.96
|
%
|ACL LHFI-consumer/total consumer and home mortgage loans (3)
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
0.61
|
%
|
|
|
0.61
|
%
|
|
|
0.60
|
%
|
|
|
0.57
|
%
|ACL LHFI/nonperforming loans (3)
|
|
|
189.77
|
%
|
|
|
158.34
|
%
|
|
|
140.99
|
%
|
|
|
152.02
|
%
|
|
|
140.02
|
%
|ACL LHFI/nonperforming loans (excl individually evaluated loans) (3)
|
|
|
468.84
|
%
|
|
|
410.52
|
%
|
|
|
357.15
|
%
|
|
|
383.19
|
%
|
|
|
342.97
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CAPITAL RATIOS (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total equity/total assets
|
|
|
11.79
|
%
|
|
|
12.30
|
%
|
|
|
12.11
|
%
|
|
|
11.95
|
%
|
|
|
11.77
|
%
|Tangible equity/tangible assets
|
|
|
9.27
|
%
|
|
|
9.72
|
%
|
|
|
9.53
|
%
|
|
|
9.34
|
%
|
|
|
9.15
|
%
|Tangible equity/risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
11.05
|
%
|
|
|
11.58
|
%
|
|
|
11.50
|
%
|
|
|
11.39
|
%
|
|
|
11.35
|
%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
10.21
|
%
|
|
|
10.48
|
%
|
|
|
10.34
|
%
|
|
|
10.03
|
%
|
|
|
10.05
|
%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|
11.35
|
%
|
|
|
11.93
|
%
|
|
|
11.83
|
%
|
|
|
11.76
|
%
|
|
|
11.88
|
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
11.88
|
%
|
|
|
12.48
|
%
|
|
|
12.38
|
%
|
|
|
12.31
|
%
|
|
|
12.45
|
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
12.78
|
%
|
|
|
13.25
|
%
|<