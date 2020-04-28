April 28, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Trustmark Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results JACKSON, Miss. Position of strength and stability allows for proactive response to COVID-19 pandemic Trustmark Corporation (Nasdaq:TRMK) reported net income of $22.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.35. During the first quarter, the provision and expense for credit losses totaled $27.4 million, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. This increased provision and expense for credit losses reduced after-tax net income by approximately $0.32 per diluted share. First quarter results also include a one-time, pre-tax charge of $4.4 million related to a voluntary early retirement program which reduced earnings by $0.05 per diluted share. In addition, Trustmark reported positive net mortgage servicing hedge ineffectiveness of $9.9 million in the first quarter which increased earnings by $0.12 per diluted share. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005936/en/ Printer friendly version of earnings release with consolidated financial statements and notes: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52210509/en COVID-19 Response Gerard R. Host, President and CEO, stated, “Trustmark has been proactive in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are taking comprehensive action to support customers, associates and the communities we serve. We remain committed to serving customers as our branches continue to offer drive-thru service, our ATM and ITM network remains accessible and our robust digital and mobile banking options provide additional convenience for our customers. Approximately 45% of Trustmark associates are working remotely, and essential employees in our offices are taking additional precautions to stay safe and healthy. We are working with customers to provide flexibility in these uncertain circumstances, and we are serving our local economies by participating in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. SBA commitments were secured for approximately 6,000 requests totaling over $800 million with an average loan size of $137 thousand, and we continue to assist customers in completing applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. We are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our customers and associates and support our local economies through these challenging times.” First Quarter Highlights Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 11.35% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.78%

Reported solid growth in fee businesses with linked quarter increases of 61.2% in mortgage banking revenue (before hedge ineffectiveness), 23.3% in insurance commissions and 10.0% in wealth management revenue

Pre-tax, pre-provision income totaled $56.6 million, a linked-quarter increase of 31.1% and year-over-year increase of 40.4% Mr. Host stated, “For over 130 years, we have been committed to meeting the banking and financial needs of our customers and communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain focused on providing support, advice and solutions to meet our customers’ unique needs. Trustmark entered this crisis from a position of strength and stability with a solid capital base and ample liquidity. During the first quarter, we experienced strong growth in our fee businesses and posted increases in both loan and deposit balances. I would like to thank our dedicated associates for working diligently in these unprecedented circumstances to serve our customers. Trustmark has weathered many storms over the years, and we remain well-positioned to continue serving customers and creating long-term value for shareholders.” Balance Sheet Management Loans held for investment (excluding loans reclassified from acquired loans) increased 1.7% linked-quarter and total deposits increased 2.9% from the prior quarter

Maintained strong capital position significantly above regulatory levels necessary to be considered “well-capitalized”

Suspended share repurchase program on March 9, 2020, to maintain flexibility through the COVID-19 pandemic Loans held for investment totaled $9.6 billion at March 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of 2.5% linked-quarter and 6.4% year-over-year. During the first quarter of 2020, Trustmark reclassified $72.6 million of acquired loans to loans held for investment with the adoption of FASB ASC Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses.” Excluding this reclassification, loans held for investment increased $159.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter and $500.3 million, or 5.6%, from the comparable period one year earlier. The linked-quarter growth reflects increases in other real estate secured loans and loans secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties, which were principally the result of the migration of construction loans as projects were completed. Trustmark’s loan portfolio is diversified by loan type and geography. Deposits totaled $11.6 billion at March 31, 2020, up $330.2 million, or 2.9%, from the prior quarter. Trustmark maintains a strong liquidity position as loans held for investment represented 82.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.71% for the first quarter, a decrease of 14 basis points linked-quarter. Trustmark continues to maintain an attractive, low-cost deposit base with approximately 59% of deposit balances in checking accounts. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.75% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 13 basis points from the prior quarter. During the first quarter, Trustmark repurchased $27.5 million, or approximately 887 thousand of its common shares in open market transactions. On March 9, 2020, Trustmark suspended its share repurchase program to ensure ample capital to support customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the strength and diversity of its financial services businesses. At March 31, 2020, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.27%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 12.78%. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2020. Credit Quality Adopted current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology for estimating credit losses effective January 1, 2020

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 468.8% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually evaluated loans

Nonperforming assets declined 5.6% from the prior quarter and 12.1% year-over-year, reflecting decreases in both nonperforming loans and other real estate Effective January 1, 2020, Trustmark adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in a net $26.6 million increase for credit losses primarily due to the creation of reserves for unfunded commitments. This one-time cumulative adjustment resulted in an after-tax decrease of $19.9 million in retained earnings. Primarily due to economic uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trustmark increased its provision for credit losses by $20.6 million and its credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures by $6.8 million, resulting in total credit loss expenses of $27.4 million in the quarter. Allocation of Trustmark's $100.6 million allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment represented 0.97% of commercial loans and 1.35% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance to total loans held for investment of 1.05% at March 31, 2020, representing a level management considers commensurate with the present risk in the loan portfolio. Nonperforming loans totaled $53.0 million at March 31, 2020, down $234 thousand from the prior quarter and $3.4 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $24.8 million, reflecting a $4.4 million decrease from the prior quarter and down $7.3 million from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $77.8 million, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of $4.6 million and a year-over-year decrease of $10.7 million. Revenue Generation Revenue in the first quarter totaled $169.2 million, up 10.5% from the prior quarter

Mortgage banking revenue before hedge ineffectiveness was $17.6 million in the first quarter, a linked-quarter increase of 61.2%

Insurance commissions increased 23.3% from the prior quarter, and wealth management revenue rose 10.0% over the same period Revenue in the first quarter totaled $169.2 million, up 10.5% from the prior quarter and up 15.7% from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases primarily reflect higher mortgage banking revenue as well as higher insurance commissions and wealth management revenue. Net interest income (FTE) in the first quarter totaled $107.1 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.52%, down 4 basis points from the prior quarter. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.7 million as a $4.3 million reduction in interest income more than offset a $2.6 million reduction in interest expense. Noninterest income in the first quarter totaled $65.3 million, an increase of $17.7 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $23.8 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter change primarily reflects a $19.6 million increase in mortgage banking revenue. Mortgage banking revenue in the first quarter included $9.9 million in positive net hedge ineffectiveness. Mortgage loan production in the first quarter totaled $457.2 million, down 8.3% linked-quarter and up 61.3% year-over-year. Gain on sale of loans, net totaled $14.3 million in the first quarter, up $6.4 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $27.5 million in the first quarter. Insurance revenue totaled $11.6 million in the first quarter, up 23.3%, or $2.2 million, from the fourth quarter of 2019 and 6.2%, or $679 thousand, year-over-year. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases primarily reflect growth in property and casualty commissions. Wealth management revenue in the first quarter totaled $8.5 million, an increase of $774 thousand, or 10.0%, from the prior quarter. The growth reflects both higher trust management fees and brokerage and investment services revenue. Bank card and other fees decreased $2.8 million, or 34.6%, from the prior quarter and $1.8 million, or 25.5%, year-over-year, reflecting lower customer derivative revenue. Service charges on deposit accounts experienced a seasonal decrease of $862 thousand, or 7.9%, from the prior quarter and $233 thousand, or 2.3%, year-over-year. Noninterest Expense Core noninterest expense totaled $110.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.5% from the prior quarter

Completed voluntary early retirement program

Continued to realign delivery channels to reflect changing customer preferences During the first quarter, Trustmark completed a voluntary early retirement program. Of those eligible for the program, 107 associates, or 3.8% of the workforce, retired by March 31, 2020. A one-time, pre-tax charge of $4.4 million related to this program was incurred during the first quarter, reflecting $4.3 million in salaries and employee benefits and $102 thousand in other expense. The result of this program is expected to produce pre-tax savings of approximately $2.9 million for the remainder of 2020 and $4.0 million for 2021. Salaries and employee benefits – excluding $4.3 million of the voluntary early retirement charge – totaled $64.9 million, an increase of 4.1% from the prior quarter. The increase primarily reflects higher insurance commissions and a seasonal increase in payroll taxes. Services and fees rose $430 thousand linked-quarter, and other real estate expense, net decreased $197 thousand linked-quarter. Trustmark remains focused on optimizing its delivery channels and reallocating resources to reflect changing customer preferences. In the first quarter of 2020, Trustmark closed five branches as customers continued to migrate to mobile and digital banking channels and embraced the convenience of remote options. Trustmark remains committed to investments that promote profitable revenue growth, reengineering processes to enhance operational efficiency, realigning delivery channels to support changing customer preferences and managing the franchise for the long-term. Additional Information As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10142197. Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 188 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could have an adverse effect on any or all of our business, results of operations financial condition and liquidity. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also by the effectiveness of varying governmental responses in ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on our customers and the economies where they operate. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economy, as well as the effectiveness of actions of federal, state and local governments and agencies (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) to mitigate its spread and economic impact, local, state and national economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, levels of and volatility in crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of issues related to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, particularly with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise. TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,620,422 $ 1,551,358 $ 1,753,268 $ 69,064 4.5 % $ (132,846 ) -7.6 % Securities AFS-nontaxable 22,056 23,300 40,159 (1,244 ) -5.3 % (18,103 ) -45.1 % Securities HTM-taxable 694,740 734,474 866,665 (39,734 ) -5.4 % (171,925 ) -19.8 % Securities HTM-nontaxable 25,673 25,703 28,710 (30 ) -0.1 % (3,037 ) -10.6 % Total securities 2,362,891 2,334,835 2,688,802 28,056 1.2 % (325,911 ) -12.1 % Loans (including loans held for sale) (1) 9,678,174 9,467,437 9,038,204 210,737 2.2 % 639,970 7.1 % Acquired loans (1) — 77,797 104,316 (77,797 ) -100.0 % (104,316 ) -100.0 % Fed funds sold and rev repos 164 184 277 (20 ) -10.9 % (113 ) -40.8 % Other earning assets 187,327 227,116 243,493 (39,789 ) -17.5 % (56,166 ) -23.1 % Total earning assets 12,228,556 12,107,369 12,075,092 121,187 1.0 % 153,464 1.3 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) (85,015 ) (86,211 ) (82,227 ) 1,196 1.4 % (2,788 ) -3.4 % Other assets 1,498,725 1,445,075 1,447,611 53,650 3.7 % 51,114 3.5 % Total assets $ 13,642,266 $ 13,466,233 $ 13,440,476 $ 176,033 1.3 % $ 201,790 1.5 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,184,134 $ 3,167,256 $ 2,899,467 $ 16,878 0.5 % $ 284,667 9.8 % Savings deposits 3,646,936 3,448,899 3,786,835 198,037 5.7 % (139,899 ) -3.7 % Time deposits 1,617,307 1,663,741 1,881,556 (46,434 ) -2.8 % (264,249 ) -14.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,448,377 8,279,896 8,567,858 168,481 2.0 % (119,481 ) -1.4 % Fed funds purchased and repos 247,513 164,754 84,352 82,759 50.2 % 163,161 n/m Other borrowings 85,279 79,512 90,804 5,767 7.3 % (5,525 ) -6.1 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,843,025 8,586,018 8,804,870 257,007 3.0 % 38,155 0.4 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,910,951 3,017,824 2,824,220 (106,873 ) -3.5 % 86,731 3.1 % Other liabilities 248,220 205,786 221,199 42,434 20.6 % 27,021 12.2 % Total liabilities 12,002,196 11,809,628 11,850,289 192,568 1.6 % 151,907 1.3 % Shareholders' equity 1,640,070 1,656,605 1,590,187 (16,535 ) -1.0 % 49,883 3.1 % Total liabilities and equity $ 13,642,266 $ 13,466,233 $ 13,440,476 $ 176,033 1.3 % $ 201,790 1.5 % (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 404,341 $ 358,916 $ 454,047 $ 45,425 12.7 % $ (49,706 ) -10.9 % Fed funds sold and rev repos 2,000 — — 2,000 n/m 2,000 n/m Securities available for sale 1,833,779 1,602,404 1,723,445 231,375 14.4 % 110,334 6.4 % Securities held to maturity 704,276 738,099 884,319 (33,823 ) -4.6 % (180,043 ) -20.4 % Loans held for sale (LHFS) 325,389 226,347 172,683 99,042 43.8 % 152,706 88.4 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) 9,567,920 9,335,628 8,995,014 232,292 2.5 % 572,906 6.4 % ACL LHFI (1) (100,564 ) (84,277 ) (79,005 ) (16,287 ) -19.3 % (21,559 ) -27.3 % Net LHFI 9,467,356 9,251,351 8,916,009 216,005 2.3 % 551,347 6.2 % Acquired loans (1) — 72,601 93,201 (72,601 ) -100.0 % (93,201 ) -100.0 % Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — (815 ) (1,297 ) 815 100.0 % 1,297 100.0 % Net acquired loans — 71,786 91,904 (71,786 ) -100.0 % (91,904 ) -100.0 % Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,467,356 9,323,137 9,007,913 144,219 1.5 % 459,443 5.1 % Premises and equipment, net 190,179 189,791 189,743 388 0.2 % 436 0.2 % Mortgage servicing rights 56,437 79,394 86,842 (22,957 ) -28.9 % (30,405 ) -35.0 % Goodwill 381,717 379,627 379,627 2,090 0.6 % 2,090 0.6 % Identifiable intangible assets 7,537 7,343 10,092 194 2.6 % (2,555 ) -25.3 % Other real estate 24,847 29,248 32,139 (4,401 ) -15.0 % (7,292 ) -22.7 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,839 31,182 33,861 (343 ) -1.1 % (3,022 ) -8.9 % Other assets 591,132 532,389 503,306 58,743 11.0 % 87,826 17.4 % Total assets $ 14,019,829 $ 13,497,877 $ 13,478,017 $ 521,952 3.9 % $ 541,812 4.0 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,977,058 $ 2,891,215 $ 2,867,778 $ 85,843 3.0 % $ 109,280 3.8 % Interest-bearing 8,598,706 8,354,342 8,667,037 244,364 2.9 % (68,331 ) -0.8 % Total deposits 11,575,764 11,245,557 11,534,815 330,207 2.9 % 40,949 0.4 % Fed funds purchased and repos 421,821 256,020 46,867 165,801 64.8 % 374,954 n/m Other borrowings 84,230 85,396 83,265 (1,166 ) -1.4 % 965 1.2 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 36,421 — — 36,421 n/m 36,421 n/m Operating lease liabilities 32,055 32,354 34,921 (299 ) -0.9 % (2,866 ) -8.2 % Other liabilities 155,283 155,992 129,265 (709 ) -0.5 % 26,018 20.1 % Total liabilities 12,367,430 11,837,175 11,890,989 530,255 4.5 % 476,441 4.0 % Common stock 13,209 13,376 13,499 (167 ) -1.2 % (290 ) -2.1 % Capital surplus 229,403 256,400 272,268 (26,997 ) -10.5 % (42,865 ) -15.7 % Retained earnings 1,402,089 1,414,526 1,342,176 (12,437 ) -0.9 % 59,913 4.5 % Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 7,698 (23,600 ) (40,915 ) 31,298 n/m 48,613 n/m Total shareholders' equity 1,652,399 1,660,702 1,587,028 (8,303 ) -0.5 % 65,371 4.1 % Total liabilities and equity $ 14,019,829 $ 13,497,877 $ 13,478,017 $ 521,952 3.9 % $ 541,812 4.0 % (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 109,357 $ 111,383 $ 109,890 $ (2,026 ) -1.8 % $ (533 ) -0.5 % Interest and fees on acquired loans (1) — 2,138 1,916 (2,138 ) -100.0 % (1,916 ) -100.0 % Interest on securities-taxable 12,948 12,884 14,665 64 0.5 % (1,717 ) -11.7 % Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 457 484 646 (27 ) -5.6 % (189 ) -29.3 % Interest on fed funds sold and rev repos — 1 2 (1 ) -100.0 % (2 ) -100.0 % Other interest income 740 896 1,603 (156 ) -17.4 % (863 ) -53.8 % Total interest income-FTE 123,502 127,786 128,722 (4,284 ) -3.4 % (5,220 ) -4.1 % Interest on deposits 14,957 17,716 19,570 (2,759 ) -15.6 % (4,613 ) -23.6 % Interest on fed funds pch and repos 625 504 288 121 24.0 % 337 n/m Other interest expense 860 826 825 34 4.1 % 35 4.2 % Total interest expense 16,442 19,046 20,683 (2,604 ) -13.7 % (4,241 ) -20.5 % Net interest income-FTE 107,060 108,740 108,039 (1,680 ) -1.5 % (979 ) -0.9 % Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1) 20,581 3,661 1,611 16,920 n/m 18,970 n/m Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — (2 ) 78 2 100.0 % (78 ) -100.0 % Net interest income after provision-FTE 86,479 105,081 106,350 (18,602 ) -17.7 % (19,871 ) -18.7 % Service charges on deposit accounts 10,032 10,894 10,265 (862 ) -7.9 % (233 ) -2.3 % Bank card and other fees 5,355 8,192 7,191 (2,837 ) -34.6 % (1,836 ) -25.5 % Mortgage banking, net 27,483 7,914 3,442 19,569 n/m 24,041 n/m Insurance commissions 11,550 9,364 10,871 2,186 23.3 % 679 6.2 % Wealth management 8,537 7,763 7,483 774 10.0 % 1,054 14.1 % Other, net 2,307 3,451 2,239 (1,144 ) -33.1 % 68 3.0 % Nonint inc-excl sec gains (losses), net 65,264 47,578 41,491 17,686 37.2 % 23,773 57.3 % Security gains (losses), net — — — — n/m — n/m Total noninterest income 65,264 47,578 41,491 17,686 37.2 % 23,773 57.3 % Salaries and employee benefits 69,148 62,319 60,954 6,829 11.0 % 8,194 13.4 % Services and fees 19,930 19,500 16,968 430 2.2 % 2,962 17.5 % Net occupancy-premises 6,286 6,461 6,454 (175 ) -2.7 % (168 ) -2.6 % Equipment expense 5,616 5,880 5,924 (264 ) -4.5 % (308 ) -5.2 % Other real estate expense, net 1,294 1,491 1,752 (197 ) -13.2 % (458 ) -26.1 % Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 6,783 — — 6,783 n/m 6,783 n/m Other expense 14,753 14,376 13,969 377 2.6 % 784 5.6 % Total noninterest expense 123,810 110,027 106,021 13,783 12.5 % 17,789 16.8 % Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 27,933 42,632 41,820 (14,699 ) -34.5 % (13,887 ) -33.2 % Tax equivalent adjustment 3,108 3,149 3,231 (41 ) -1.3 % (123 ) -3.8 % Income before income taxes 24,825 39,483 38,589 (14,658 ) -37.1 % (13,764 ) -35.7 % Income taxes 2,607 5,537 5,250 (2,930 ) -52.9 % (2,643 ) -50.3 % Net income $ 22,218 $ 33,946 $ 33,339 $ (11,728 ) -34.5 % $ (11,121 ) -33.4 % Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.35 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ (0.18 ) -34.0 % $ (0.16 ) -31.4 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ (0.18 ) -34.0 % $ (0.16 ) -31.4 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 63,756,629 64,255,716 65,239,470 Diluted 63,913,603 64,435,276 65,378,500 Period end shares outstanding 63,396,912 64,200,111 64,789,943 (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual loans Alabama $ 4,769 $ 1,870 $ 2,971 $ 2,899 n/m $ 1,798 60.5 % Florida 254 267 408 (13 ) -4.9 % (154 ) -37.7 % Mississippi (2) 40,815 41,493 41,145 (678 ) -1.6 % (330 ) -0.8 % Tennessee (3) 6,153 8,980 8,806 (2,827 ) -31.5 % (2,653 ) -30.1 % Texas 1,001 616 3,093 385 62.5 % (2,092 ) -67.6 % Total nonaccrual loans 52,992 53,226 56,423 (234 ) -0.4 % (3,431 ) -6.1 % Other real estate Alabama 6,229 8,133 6,878 (1,904 ) -23.4 % (649 ) -9.4 % Florida 4,835 5,877 8,120 (1,042 ) -17.7 % (3,285 ) -40.5 % Mississippi (2) 13,296 14,919 15,421 (1,623 ) -10.9 % (2,125 ) -13.8 % Tennessee (3) 487 319 994 168 52.7 % (507 ) -51.0 % Texas — — 726 — n/m (726 ) -100.0 % Total other real estate 24,847 29,248 32,139 (4,401 ) -15.0 % (7,292 ) -22.7 % Total nonperforming assets $ 77,839 $ 82,474 $ 88,562 $ (4,635 ) -5.6 % $ (10,723 ) -12.1 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 708 $ 642 $ 670 $ 66 10.3 % $ 38 5.7 % LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 43,564 $ 41,648 $ 40,793 $ 1,916 4.6 % $ 2,771 6.8 % Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ACL LHFI (1)(4) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 84,277 $ 83,226 $ 79,290 $ 1,051 1.3 % $ 4,987 6.3 % CECL adoption adjustments: LHFI (3,039 ) — — (3,039 ) n/m (3,039 ) n/m Acquired loan transfers 1,822 — — 1,822 n/m 1,822 n/m Provision for credit losses 20,581 3,661 1,611 16,920 n/m 18,970 n/m Charge-offs (5,545 ) (4,619 ) (4,033 ) (926 ) -20.0 % (1,512 ) -37.5 % Recoveries 2,468 2,009 2,137 459 22.8 % 331 15.5 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (3,077 ) (2,610 ) (1,896 ) (467 ) -17.9 % (1,181 ) -62.3 % Ending Balance $ 100,564 $ 84,277 $ 79,005 $ 16,287 19.3 % $ 21,559 27.3 % NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1) Alabama $ (1,080 ) $ (132 ) $ (15 ) $ (948 ) n/m $ (1,065 ) n/m Florida 64 357 227 (293 ) -82.1 % (163 ) -71.8 % Mississippi (2) 126 (1,792 ) (2,130 ) 1,918 n/m 2,256 n/m Tennessee (3) (2,186 ) (131 ) (50 ) (2,055 ) n/m (2,136 ) n/m Texas (1 ) (912 ) 72 911 99.9 % (73 ) n/m Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (3,077 ) $ (2,610 ) $ (1,896 ) $ (467 ) -17.9 % $ (1,181 ) -62.3 % (1) Excludes acquired loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. (4) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended AVERAGE BALANCES 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,620,422 $ 1,551,358 $ 1,570,803 $ 1,661,464 $ 1,753,268 Securities AFS-nontaxable 22,056 23,300 25,096 31,474 40,159 Securities HTM-taxable 694,740 734,474 778,098 821,357 866,665 Securities HTM-nontaxable 25,673 25,703 26,088 27,035 28,710 Total securities 2,362,891 2,334,835 2,400,085 2,541,330 2,688,802 Loans (including loans held for sale) (1) 9,678,174 9,467,437 9,436,287 9,260,028 9,038,204 Acquired loans (1) — 77,797 82,641 91,217 104,316 Fed funds sold and rev repos 164 184 3,662 34,057 277 Other earning assets 187,327 227,116 176,163 316,604 243,493 Total earning assets 12,228,556 12,107,369 12,098,838 12,243,236 12,075,092 ACL LHFI (1) (85,015 ) (86,211 ) (83,756 ) (81,996 ) (82,227 ) Other assets 1,498,725 1,445,075 1,447,977 1,467,462 1,447,611 Total assets $ 13,642,266 $ 13,466,233 $ 13,463,059 $ 13,628,702 $ 13,440,476 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,184,134 $ 3,167,256 $ 3,085,758 $ 3,048,876 $ 2,899,467 Savings deposits 3,646,936 3,448,899 3,568,403 3,801,187 3,786,835 Time deposits 1,617,307 1,663,741 1,753,083 1,840,065 1,881,556 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,448,377 8,279,896 8,407,244 8,690,128 8,567,858 Fed funds purchased and repos 247,513 164,754 142,064 51,264 84,352 Other borrowings 85,279 79,512 78,404 81,352 90,804 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,843,025 8,586,018 8,689,568 8,884,600 8,804,870 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,910,951 3,017,824 2,932,754 2,898,266 2,824,220 Other liabilities 248,220 205,786 206,091 240,091 221,199 Total liabilities 12,002,196 11,809,628 11,828,413 12,022,957 11,850,289 Shareholders' equity 1,640,070 1,656,605 1,634,646 1,605,745 1,590,187 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,642,266 $ 13,466,233 $ 13,463,059 $ 13,628,702 $ 13,440,476 (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) PERIOD END BALANCES 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Cash and due from banks $ 404,341 $ 358,916 $ 486,263 $ 404,413 $ 454,047 Fed funds sold and rev repos 2,000 — — 75,499 — Securities available for sale 1,833,779 1,602,404 1,553,705 1,643,725 1,723,445 Securities held to maturity 704,276 738,099 785,422 825,536 884,319 Loans held for sale (LHFS) 325,389 226,347 292,800 240,380 172,683 Loans held for investment (LHFI) (1) 9,567,920 9,335,628 9,223,668 9,116,759 8,995,014 ACL LHFI (1) (100,564 ) (84,277 ) (83,226 ) (80,399 ) (79,005 ) Net LHFI 9,467,356 9,251,351 9,140,442 9,036,360 8,916,009 Acquired loans (1) — 72,601 81,004 87,884 93,201 Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — (815 ) (1,249 ) (1,398 ) (1,297 ) Net acquired loans — 71,786 79,755 86,486 91,904 Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,467,356 9,323,137 9,220,197 9,122,846 9,007,913 Premises and equipment, net 190,179 189,791 188,423 189,820 189,743 Mortgage servicing rights 56,437 79,394 73,016 79,283 86,842 Goodwill 381,717 379,627 379,627 379,627 379,627 Identifiable intangible assets 7,537 7,343 8,345 9,101 10,092 Other real estate 24,847 29,248 31,974 31,243 32,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,839 31,182 33,180 32,762 33,861 Other assets 591,132 532,389 531,834 514,723 503,306 Total assets $ 14,019,829 $ 13,497,877 $ 13,584,786 $ 13,548,958 $ 13,478,017 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,977,058 $ 2,891,215 $ 3,064,127 $ 2,909,141 $ 2,867,778 Interest-bearing 8,598,706 8,354,342 8,190,056 8,657,488 8,667,037 Total deposits 11,575,764 11,245,557 11,254,183 11,566,629 11,534,815 Fed funds purchased and repos 421,821 256,020 376,712 51,800 46,867 Other borrowings 84,230 85,396 76,685 79,012 83,265 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 36,421 — — — — Operating lease liabilities 32,055 32,354 34,319 33,878 34,921 Other liabilities 155,283 155,992 135,669 137,233 129,265 Total liabilities 12,367,430 11,837,175 11,939,424 11,930,408 11,890,989 Common stock 13,209 13,376 13,390 13,418 13,499 Capital surplus 229,403 256,400 257,370 260,619 272,268 Retained earnings 1,402,089 1,414,526 1,395,460 1,369,329 1,342,176 Accum other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 7,698 (23,600 ) (20,858 ) (24,816 ) (40,915 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,652,399 1,660,702 1,645,362 1,618,550 1,587,028 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,019,829 $ 13,497,877 $ 13,584,786 $ 13,548,958 $ 13,478,017 (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended INCOME STATEMENTS 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 109,357 $ 111,383 $ 116,432 $ 114,873 $ 109,890 Interest and fees on acquired loans (1) — 2,138 2,309 2,010 1,916 Interest on securities-taxable 12,948 12,884 13,184 13,916 14,665 Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 457 484 485 551 646 Interest on fed funds sold and rev repos — 1 23 214 2 Other interest income 740 896 1,044 1,820 1,603 Total interest income-FTE 123,502 127,786 133,477 133,384 128,722 Interest on deposits 14,957 17,716 20,385 21,500 19,570 Interest on fed funds pch and repos 625 504 547 81 288 Other interest expense 860 826 830 831 825 Total interest expense 16,442 19,046 21,762 22,412 20,683 Net interest income-FTE 107,060 108,740 111,715 110,972 108,039 Provision for credit losses, LHFI (1) 20,581 3,661 3,039 2,486 1,611 Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (1) — (2 ) (140 ) 106 78 Net interest income after provision-FTE 86,479 105,081 108,816 108,380 106,350 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,032 10,894 11,065 10,379 10,265 Bank card and other fees 5,355 8,192 8,349 8,004 7,191 Mortgage banking, net 27,483 7,914 8,171 10,295 3,442 Insurance commissions 11,550 9,364 11,072 11,089 10,871 Wealth management 8,537 7,763 7,691 7,742 7,483 Other, net 2,307 3,451 1,989 2,130 2,239 Nonint inc-excl sec gains (losses), net 65,264 47,578 48,337 49,639 41,491 Security gains (losses), net — — — — — Total noninterest income 65,264 47,578 48,337 49,639 41,491 Salaries and employee benefits 69,148 62,319 62,495 61,949 60,954 Services and fees 19,930 19,500 18,838 18,009 16,968 Net occupancy-premises 6,286 6,461 6,831 6,403 6,454 Equipment expense 5,616 5,880 5,971 5,958 5,924 Other real estate expense, net 1,294 1,491 531 132 1,752 Credit loss expense related to off-balance sheet credit exposures (1) 6,783 — — — — Other expense 14,753 14,376 12,187 13,650 13,969 Total noninterest expense 123,810 110,027 106,853 106,101 106,021 Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 27,933 42,632 50,300 51,918 41,820 Tax equivalent adjustment 3,108 3,149 3,249 3,248 3,231 Income before income taxes 24,825 39,483 47,051 48,670 38,589 Income taxes 2,607 5,537 6,016 6,530 5,250 Net income $ 22,218 $ 33,946 $ 41,035 $ 42,140 $ 33,339 Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.35 $ 0.53 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.53 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 63,756,629 64,255,716 64,358,540 64,677,889 65,239,470 Diluted 63,913,603 64,435,276 64,514,605 64,815,029 65,378,500 Period end shares outstanding 63,396,912 64,200,111 64,262,779 64,398,846 64,789,943 (1) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Nonaccrual loans Alabama $ 4,769 $ 1,870 $ 2,936 $ 2,327 $ 2,971 Florida 254 267 311 330 408 Mississippi (2) 40,815 41,493 43,895 39,373 41,145 Tennessee (3) 6,153 8,980 10,193 8,455 8,806 Texas 1,001 616 1,695 2,403 3,093 Total nonaccrual loans 52,992 53,226 59,030 52,888 56,423 Other real estate Alabama 6,229 8,133 6,501 6,451 6,878 Florida 4,835 5,877 6,983 7,826 8,120 Mississippi (2) 13,296 14,919 17,646 15,511 15,421 Tennessee (3) 487 319 844 815 994 Texas — — — 640 726 Total other real estate 24,847 29,248 31,974 31,243 32,139 Total nonperforming assets $ 77,839 $ 82,474 $ 91,004 $ 84,131 $ 88,562 LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 708 $ 642 $ 878 $ 1,245 $ 670 LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 43,564 $ 41,648 $ 36,445 $ 38,355 $ 40,793 Quarter Ended ACL LHFI (1)(4) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Beginning Balance $ 84,277 $ 83,226 $ 80,399 $ 79,005 $ 79,290 CECL adoption adjustments: LHFI (3,039 ) — — — — Acquired loan transfers 1,822 — — — — Provision for credit losses 20,581 3,661 3,039 2,486 1,611 Charge-offs (5,545 ) (4,619 ) (2,892 ) (2,937 ) (4,033 ) Recoveries 2,468 2,009 2,680 1,845 2,137 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (3,077 ) (2,610 ) (212 ) (1,092 ) (1,896 ) Ending Balance $ 100,564 $ 84,277 $ 83,226 $ 80,399 $ 79,005 NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1) Alabama $ (1,080 ) $ (132 ) $ (329 ) $ (278 ) $ (15 ) Florida 64 357 136 130 227 Mississippi (2) 126 (1,792 ) 391 (907 ) (2,130 ) Tennessee (3) (2,186 ) (131 ) (483 ) (44 ) (50 ) Texas (1 ) (912 ) 73 7 72 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (3,077 ) $ (2,610 ) $ (212 ) $ (1,092 ) $ (1,896 ) (1) Excludes acquired loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. (4) See Note 1 – Recently Effective Accounting Pronouncements in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional details. See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION March 31, 2020 (unaudited) Quarter Ended FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Return on equity 5.45 % 8.13 % 9.96 % 10.53 % 8.50 % Return on average tangible equity 7.34 % 10.85 % 13.31 % 14.14 % 11.55 % Return on assets 0.66 % 1.00 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.01 % Interest margin - Yield - FTE 4.06 % 4.19 % 4.38 % 4.37 % 4.32 % Interest margin - Cost 0.54 % 0.62 % 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.69 % Net interest margin - FTE 3.52 % 3.56 % 3.66 % 3.64 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio (1) 63.50 % 68.08 % 64.98 % 64.55 % 68.08 % Full-time equivalent employees 2,761 2,844 2,835 2,819 2,839 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (2) Net charge-offs/average loans 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.09 % Provision for credit losses/average loans (3) 0.86 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans/total loans (incl LHFS) 0.54 % 0.56 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets/total loans (incl LHFS) 0.79 % 0.86 % 0.96 % 0.90 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets/total loans (incl LHFS) +ORE 0.78 % 0.86 % 0.95 % 0.90 % 0.96 % ACL LHFI/total loans (excl LHFS) (3) 1.05 % 0.90 % 0.90 % 0.88 % 0.88 % ACL LHFI-commercial/total commercial loans (3) 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.96 % ACL LHFI-consumer/total consumer and home mortgage loans (3) 1.35 % 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.57 % ACL LHFI/nonperforming loans (3) 189.77 % 158.34 % 140.99 % 152.02 % 140.02 % ACL LHFI/nonperforming loans (excl individually evaluated loans) (3) 468.84 % 410.52 % 357.15 % 383.19 % 342.97 % CAPITAL RATIOS (3) Total equity/total assets 11.79 % 12.30 % 12.11 % 11.95 % 11.77 % Tangible equity/tangible assets 9.27 % 9.72 % 9.53 % 9.34 % 9.15 % Tangible equity/risk-weighted assets 11.05 % 11.58 % 11.50 % 11.39 % 11.35 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.21 % 10.48 % 10.34 % 10.03 % 10.05 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.35 % 11.93 % 11.83 % 11.76 % 11.88 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.88 % 12.48 % 12.38 % 12.31 % 12.45 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.78 % 13.25 % <