Trustmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results JACKSON, Miss. Performance reflects improved earning asset mix, continued loan growth and solid credit quality Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported net income of $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.53. Results in the fourth quarter reflect negative hedge ineffectiveness which reduced net income by $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005708/en/ Printer friendly version of earnings release with consolidated financial statements and notes: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52164369/en For the full year, Trustmark’s net income totaled $150.5 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $2.32. Diluted earnings per share in 2019 increased 5.0% when compared to the prior year. Results for 2019 reflect negative hedge ineffectiveness which reduced net income by $8.6 million, or $0.13 per share. Trustmark’s net income in 2019 produced a return on average tangible equity of 12.45% and a return on average assets of 1.11%. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable March 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2020. 2019 Highlights Loans held for investment increased $499.8 million, or 5.7%, during the year

Nonperforming assets declined 14.4%, and net charge-offs represented 0.06% of average loans in 2019

Improved balance sheet positioning as securities and loans (excluding acquired loans) represented 20.5% and 76.7%, respectively, of average earning assets in 2019

Net interest income (FTE), excluding acquired loans, totaled $431.1 million, an increase of 3.9% from the prior year

Revenue, excluding acquired loans and negative hedge ineffectiveness, totaled $616.8 million, an increase of 5.5% Gerard R. Host, President and CEO, stated, “We remained focused on our strategic initiatives this year, profitably increasing revenue across our financial services businesses, optimizing our balance sheet, deploying capital through share repurchases, and maintaining disciplined expense management. Looking ahead to 2020, Trustmark will continue to provide the financial services and advice our customers have come to expect. We remain committed to supporting investments to promote profitable revenue growth, reengineering processes to enhance operational efficiency, realigning delivery channels to support changing customer preferences and managing the franchise for the long-term.” Balance Sheet Management Continued balance sheet and capital optimization through maturing investment securities run-off and share repurchases

Loans held for investment increased $112.0 million from the prior quarter

Cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 11 basis points during the quarter to 0.85% Loans held for investment totaled $9.3 billion at December 31, 2019, reflecting an increase of 1.2% linked-quarter and 5.7% from the prior year. The linked-quarter growth reflects increases in construction and land development, residential mortgage, nonfarm, nonresidential and other real estate secured loans. Acquired loans totaled $72.6 million at December 31, 2019, down $8.4 million from the prior quarter and $34.3 million from the prior year. Collectively, loans held for investment and acquired loans totaled $9.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, up $103.6 million, or 1.1%, from the prior quarter and $465.4 million, or 5.2%, year-over-year. Deposits totaled $11.2 billion at December 31, 2019, unchanged from the prior quarter and down $118.9 million, or 1.0%, year-over-year. Excluding public fund balances, deposits at December 31, 2019, were unchanged from the prior quarter and up $303.6 million, or 3.3% year-over-year. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.85% for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 11 basis points linked-quarter. Trustmark continues to maintain an attractive, low-cost deposit base with approximately 58% of deposit balances in checking accounts. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.88% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the consistent profitability of its diversified financial services businesses. At December 31, 2019, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.72%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.25%. During the fourth quarter, Trustmark repurchased $2.2 million, or approximately 64 thousand of its common shares in open market transactions. Trustmark repurchased $56.6 million, or approximately 1.8 million of its common shares in 2019. At December 31, 2019, Trustmark had $80.3 million in remaining authority under its existing stock repurchase program, which expires March 31, 2020. Today, the Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program, effective April 1, 2020, under which $100 million of Trustmark’s outstanding shares may be acquired through December 31, 2021. The shares may be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or private transactions, depending on market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that may be repurchased by Trustmark, and Trustmark may discontinue purchases at any time at management’s discretion. Credit Quality Nonperforming loans decreased 9.8% and 13.6% from the prior quarter and year-over-year, respectively

Other real estate declined 8.5% from the prior quarter and 15.6% year-over-year

Allowance for loan losses represented 410.52% of nonperforming loans, excluding specifically reviewed impaired loans Nonperforming loans totaled $53.2 million at December 31, 2019, down $5.8 million from the prior quarter and $8.4 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $29.2 million, reflecting a $2.7 million decrease from the prior quarter and down $5.4 million from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $82.5 million, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of 9.4% and a year-over-year decrease of 14.4%. Allocation of Trustmark's $84.3 million allowance for loan losses represented 0.98% of commercial loans and 0.61% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance to total loans held for investment of 0.90% at December 31, 2019, representing a level management considers commensurate with the present risk in the loan portfolio. Unless otherwise noted, all of the above credit quality metrics exclude acquired loans. Revenue Generation Noninterest income before negative hedge ineffectiveness totaled $198.6 million in 2019, an increase of $16.1 million, or 8.8%, from the prior year

Net interest income (FTE), excluding acquired loans, totaled $431.1 million in 2019, an increase of 3.9% from the prior year

The net interest margin (FTE), excluding acquired loans, was 3.58% in 2019, compared to 3.46% in 2018 Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $153.2 million, down 2.3% from the prior quarter and up 3.0% from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter decline reflects lower interest income as well as a seasonal reduction in noninterest income. Net interest income (FTE) in the fourth quarter totaled $108.7 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.56%. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) decreased $3.0 million as a reduction in interest expense was more than offset by a decline in total interest income. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on acquired loans totaled 10.90% and included $661 thousand in recoveries from the settlement of debt, which represented approximately 3.37% of the annualized total acquired loan yield. Excluding acquired loans, the net interest margin decreased to 3.52% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.61% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the yield on the loans held for investment and held for sale portfolio which was partially offset by runoff of maturing investment securities and lower cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income (FTE) in 2019 totaled $439.5 million, resulting in a net interest margin (FTE) of 3.62%; excluding acquired loans, the net interest margin (FTE) was 3.58%. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter totaled $47.6 million, a decrease of $759 thousand from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.0 million compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter decrease primarily reflects a seasonal decline in insurance commissions. In the fourth quarter, bank card and other fees decreased 1.9% from the prior quarter, and service charges on deposit accounts decreased 1.5%. Other income, net totaled $3.5 million in the fourth quarter, up $1.5 million linked-quarter due to an increase in other miscellaneous income. Insurance revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $9.4 million, down $1.7 million from the third quarter and $198 thousand from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter decrease is due to a seasonal decline in commissions. Insurance revenue in 2019 totaled $42.4 million, up 4.7%, or $1.9 million, from the prior year. The solid performance in 2019 reflects improved sales management practices, producer development, and realization of operational efficiencies resulting from investments in technology and processes. Wealth management revenue totaled $7.8 million in the fourth quarter, in line with the prior quarter and up 3.5% year-over-year. The increase is primarily attributable to higher trust management fees. For the year, wealth management revenue totaled $30.7 million, up 1.1% from the prior year. Trustmark added capabilities and personnel in its Private Banking Group and completed internal reorganizations in 2019 to enhance the competitive positioning of the wealth management segment and streamline business functions. Mortgage loan production in the fourth quarter totaled $498.5 million, a seasonal decline of 11.9% from the prior quarter and a 64.2% increase year-over-year, partially due to higher refinancing activity and lower interest rates. Mortgage banking income before negative hedge ineffectiveness totaled $10.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decline of $1.0 million from the prior quarter. In 2019, mortgage loan production totaled $1.76 billion, up 25.8% from the prior year. Mortgage banking income before negative hedge ineffectiveness totaled $41.3 million in 2019, an increase of $9.1 million, or 28.1%, from the prior year. Noninterest Expense Core noninterest expense, which excludes other real estate expense, net and intangible amortization, totaled $107.5 million, up 2.1% from the prior quarter

Effective corporate tax rate in 2019 was 13.4%

Continued investments to enhance the customer experience and realign delivery channels to support changing customer preferences Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $110.0 million, up 3.0%, or $3.2 million, from the prior quarter. The increase is primarily due to a $2.1 million increase in other expense. Other expense in the third quarter included a $1.6 million recovery of litigation related expenses. Excluding the impact of this item, other expense increased 4.4%, or $539 thousand, and total noninterest expense increased 1.5%, or $1.6 million, in the fourth quarter. In 2019, noninterest expense totaled $429.0 million, up 3.3% from the prior year. Core noninterest expense, which excludes other real estate expense, net ($1.5 million) and intangible amortization ($1.0 million), totaled $107.5 million in the fourth quarter, a 2.1% increase from the prior quarter. In 2019, core noninterest expense totaled $421.0 million, an increase of 3.1% from the prior year. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $62.3 million in the fourth quarter, down $176 thousand from the prior quarter due to seasonally lower insurance commissions. Services and fees rose $662 thousand linked-quarter reflecting continued software investments designed to improve efficiency and customer experience as well as increased advertising expense and increased spending on outside services and fees. Other real estate expense, net increased $960 thousand linked-quarter. Trustmark has grown and sustained business by understanding and serving its customer base, and in 2019 Trustmark made significant investments to support changing customer preferences and enhance the customer experience. During the year, Trustmark closed five branches and opened two branches featuring a new design that allows for integration of the myTeller® technology and offers more areas of engagement. Trustmark remains committed to investments that promote profitable revenue growth as well as reengineering and efficiency opportunities that enhance long-term shareholder value. Additional Information As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10137727. Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 193 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, local, state and national economic and market conditions, including potential market impacts of efforts by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) to reduce the size of its balance sheet, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets as well as crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of issues relating to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise. TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2019

($ in thousands)

(unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,551,358 $ 1,570,803 $ 1,847,421 $ (19,445 ) -1.2 % $ (296,063 ) -16.0 % Securities AFS-nontaxable 23,300 25,096 38,821 (1,796 ) -7.2 % (15,521 ) -40.0 % Securities HTM-taxable 734,474 778,098 893,186 (43,624 ) -5.6 % (158,712 ) -17.8 % Securities HTM-nontaxable 25,703 26,088 29,143 (385 ) -1.5 % (3,440 ) -11.8 % Total securities 2,334,835 2,400,085 2,808,571 (65,250 ) -2.7 % (473,736 ) -16.9 % Loans (including loans held for sale) 9,467,437 9,436,287 8,933,501 31,150 0.3 % 533,936 6.0 % Acquired loans 77,797 82,641 127,747 (4,844 ) -5.9 % (49,950 ) -39.1 % Fed funds sold and rev repos 184 3,662 843 (3,478 ) -95.0 % (659 ) -78.2 % Other earning assets 227,116 176,163 200,282 50,953 28.9 % 26,834 13.4 % Total earning assets 12,107,369 12,098,838 12,070,944 8,531 0.1 % 36,425 0.3 % Allowance for loan losses (86,211 ) (83,756 ) (85,842 ) (2,455 ) -2.9 % (369 ) -0.4 % Other assets 1,445,075 1,447,977 1,362,831 (2,902 ) -0.2 % 82,244 6.0 % Total assets $ 13,466,233 $ 13,463,059 $ 13,347,933 $ 3,174 0.0 % $ 118,300 0.9 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,167,256 $ 3,085,758 $ 2,722,841 $ 81,498 2.6 % $ 444,415 16.3 % Savings deposits 3,448,899 3,568,403 3,565,682 (119,504 ) -3.3 % (116,783 ) -3.3 % Time deposits 1,663,741 1,753,083 1,892,983 (89,342 ) -5.1 % (229,242 ) -12.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,279,896 8,407,244 8,181,506 (127,348 ) -1.5 % 98,390 1.2 % Fed funds purchased and repos 164,754 142,064 340,094 22,690 16.0 % (175,340 ) -51.6 % Other borrowings 79,512 78,404 90,252 1,108 1.4 % (10,740 ) -11.9 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,586,018 8,689,568 8,673,708 (103,550 ) -1.2 % (87,690 ) -1.0 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,017,824 2,932,754 2,862,161 85,070 2.9 % 155,663 5.4 % Other liabilities 205,786 206,091 216,932 (305 ) -0.1 % (11,146 ) -5.1 % Total liabilities 11,809,628 11,828,413 11,752,801 (18,785 ) -0.2 % 56,827 0.5 % Shareholders' equity 1,656,605 1,634,646 1,595,132 21,959 1.3 % 61,473 3.9 % Total liabilities and equity $ 13,466,233 $ 13,463,059 $ 13,347,933 $ 3,174 0.0 % $ 118,300 0.9 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 358,916 $ 486,263 $ 349,561 $ (127,347 ) -26.2 % $ 9,355 2.7 % Fed funds sold and rev repos — — 830 — n/m (830 ) -100.0 % Securities available for sale 1,602,404 1,553,705 1,811,813 48,699 3.1 % (209,409 ) -11.6 % Securities held to maturity 738,099 785,422 909,643 (47,323 ) -6.0 % (171,544 ) -18.9 % Loans held for sale (LHFS) 226,347 292,800 153,799 (66,453 ) -22.7 % 72,548 47.2 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) 9,335,628 9,223,668 8,835,868 111,960 1.2 % 499,760 5.7 % Allowance for loan losses, LHFI (84,277 ) (83,226 ) (79,290 ) (1,051 ) -1.3 % (4,987 ) -6.3 % Net LHFI 9,251,351 9,140,442 8,756,578 110,909 1.2 % 494,773 5.7 % Acquired loans 72,601 81,004 106,932 (8,403 ) -10.4 % (34,331 ) -32.1 % Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (815 ) (1,249 ) (1,231 ) 434 34.7 % 416 33.8 % Net acquired loans 71,786 79,755 105,701 (7,969 ) -10.0 % (33,915 ) -32.1 % Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,323,137 9,220,197 8,862,279 102,940 1.1 % 460,858 5.2 % Premises and equipment, net 189,791 188,423 178,668 1,368 0.7 % 11,123 6.2 % Mortgage servicing rights 79,394 73,016 95,596 6,378 8.7 % (16,202 ) -16.9 % Goodwill 379,627 379,627 379,627 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Identifiable intangible assets 7,343 8,345 11,112 (1,002 ) -12.0 % (3,769 ) -33.9 % Other real estate 29,248 31,974 34,668 (2,726 ) -8.5 % (5,420 ) -15.6 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,182 33,180 — (1,998 ) -6.0 % 31,182 n/m Other assets 532,389 531,834 498,864 555 0.1 % 33,525 6.7 % Total assets $ 13,497,877 $ 13,584,786 $ 13,286,460 $ (86,909 ) -0.6 % $ 211,417 1.6 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,891,215 $ 3,064,127 $ 2,937,594 $ (172,912 ) -5.6 % $ (46,379 ) -1.6 % Interest-bearing 8,354,342 8,190,056 8,426,817 164,286 2.0 % (72,475 ) -0.9 % Total deposits 11,245,557 11,254,183 11,364,411 (8,626 ) -0.1 % (118,854 ) -1.0 % Fed funds purchased and repos 256,020 376,712 50,471 (120,692 ) -32.0 % 205,549 n/m Other borrowings 85,396 76,685 79,885 8,711 11.4 % 5,511 6.9 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Operating lease liabilities 32,354 34,319 — (1,965 ) -5.7 % 32,354 n/m Other liabilities 155,992 135,669 138,384 20,323 15.0 % 17,608 12.7 % Total liabilities 11,837,175 11,939,424 11,695,007 (102,249 ) -0.9 % 142,168 1.2 % Common stock 13,376 13,390 13,717 (14 ) -0.1 % (341 ) -2.5 % Capital surplus 256,400 257,370 309,545 (970 ) -0.4 % (53,145 ) -17.2 % Retained earnings 1,414,526 1,395,460 1,323,870 19,066 1.4 % 90,656 6.8 % Accum other comprehensive loss, net of tax (23,600 ) (20,858 ) (55,679 ) (2,742 ) -13.1 % 32,079 57.6 % Total shareholders' equity 1,660,702 1,645,362 1,591,453 15,340 0.9 % 69,249 4.4 % Total liabilities and equity $ 13,497,877 $ 13,584,786 $ 13,286,460 $ (86,909 ) -0.6 % $ 211,417 1.6 % n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 111,383 $ 116,432 $ 107,709 $ (5,049 ) -4.3 % $ 3,674 3.4 % Interest and fees on acquired loans 2,138 2,309 3,183 (171 ) -7.4 % (1,045 ) -32.8 % Interest on securities-taxable 12,884 13,184 15,496 (300 ) -2.3 % (2,612 ) -16.9 % Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 484 485 617 (1 ) -0.2 % (133 ) -21.6 % Interest on fed funds sold and rev repos 1 23 4 (22 ) -95.7 % (3 ) -75.0 % Other interest income 896 1,044 1,158 (148 ) -14.2 % (262 ) -22.6 % Total interest income-FTE 127,786 133,477 128,167 (5,691 ) -4.3 % (381 ) -0.3 % Interest on deposits 17,716 20,385 17,334 (2,669 ) -13.1 % 382 2.2 % Interest on fed funds pch and repos 504 547 1,528 (43 ) -7.9 % (1,024 ) -67.0 % Other interest expense 826 830 894 (4 ) -0.5 % (68 ) -7.6 % Total interest expense 19,046 21,762 19,756 (2,716 ) -12.5 % (710 ) -3.6 % Net interest income-FTE 108,740 111,715 108,411 (2,975 ) -2.7 % 329 0.3 % Provision for loan losses, LHFI 3,661 3,039 2,192 622 20.5 % 1,469 67.0 % Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (2 ) (140 ) (247 ) 138 98.6 % 245 99.2 % Net interest income after provision-FTE 105,081 108,816 106,466 (3,735 ) -3.4 % (1,385 ) -1.3 % Service charges on deposit accounts 10,894 11,065 11,123 (171 ) -1.5 % (229 ) -2.1 % Bank card and other fees 8,192 8,349 7,750 (157 ) -1.9 % 442 5.7 % Mortgage banking, net 7,914 8,171 5,716 (257 ) -3.1 % 2,198 38.5 % Insurance commissions 9,364 11,072 9,562 (1,708 ) -15.4 % (198 ) -2.1 % Wealth management 7,763 7,691 7,504 72 0.9 % 259 3.5 % Other, net 3,451 1,989 1,904 1,462 73.5 % 1,547 81.3 % Nonint inc-excl sec gains (losses), net 47,578 48,337 43,559 (759 ) -1.6 % 4,019 9.2 % Security gains (losses), net — — — — n/m — n/m Total noninterest income 47,578 48,337 43,559 (759 ) -1.6 % 4,019 9.2 % Salaries and employee benefits 62,319 62,495 58,736 (176 ) -0.3 % 3,583 6.1 % Services and fees 19,500 18,838 17,910 662 3.5 % 1,590 8.9 % Net occupancy-premises 6,461 6,831 6,741 (370 ) -5.4 % (280 ) -4.2 % Equipment expense 5,880 5,971 6,329 (91 ) -1.5 % (449 ) -7.1 % Other real estate expense, net 1,491 531 61 960 n/m 1,430 n/m FDIC assessment expense 1,450 1,400 1,897 50 3.6 % (447 ) -23.6 % Other expense 12,926 10,787 12,253 2,139 19.8 % 673 5.5 % Total noninterest expense 110,027 106,853 103,927 3,174 3.0 % 6,100 5.9 % Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 42,632 50,300 46,098 (7,668 ) -15.2 % (3,466 ) -7.5 % Tax equivalent adjustment 3,149 3,249 3,231 (100 ) -3.1 % (82 ) -2.5 % Income before income taxes 39,483 47,051 42,867 (7,568 ) -16.1 % (3,384 ) -7.9 % Income taxes 5,537 6,016 6,179 (479 ) -8.0 % (642 ) -10.4 % Net income $ 33,946 $ 41,035 $ 36,688 $ (7,089 ) -17.3 % $ (2,742 ) -7.5 % Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.53 $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ (0.11 ) -17.2 % $ (0.02 ) -3.6 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ (0.11 ) -17.2 % $ (0.02 ) -3.6 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 — 0.0 % — 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 64,255,716 64,358,540 66,839,504 Diluted 64,435,276 64,514,605 67,028,978 Period end shares outstanding 64,200,111 64,262,779 65,834,395 n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual loans Alabama $ 1,870 $ 2,936 $ 3,361 $ (1,066 ) -36.3 % $ (1,491 ) -44.4 % Florida 267 311 1,175 (44 ) -14.1 % (908 ) -77.3 % Mississippi (2) 41,493 43,895 44,331 (2,402 ) -5.5 % (2,838 ) -6.4 % Tennessee (3) 8,980 10,193 8,696 (1,213 ) -11.9 % 284 3.3 % Texas 616 1,695 4,061 (1,079 ) -63.7 % (3,445 ) -84.8 % Total nonaccrual loans 53,226 59,030 61,624 (5,804 ) -9.8 % (8,398 ) -13.6 % Other real estate Alabama 8,133 6,501 6,873 1,632 25.1 % 1,260 18.3 % Florida 5,877 6,983 8,771 (1,106 ) -15.8 % (2,894 ) -33.0 % Mississippi (2) 14,919 17,646 17,255 (2,727 ) -15.5 % (2,336 ) -13.5 % Tennessee (3) 319 844 1,025 (525 ) -62.2 % (706 ) -68.9 % Texas — — 744 — n/m (744 ) -100.0 % Total other real estate 29,248 31,974 34,668 (2,726 ) -8.5 % (5,420 ) -15.6 % Total nonperforming assets $ 82,474 $ 91,004 $ 96,292 $ (8,530 ) -9.4 % $ (13,818 ) -14.4 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 642 $ 878 $ 856 $ (236 ) -26.9 % $ (214 ) -25.0 % LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 41,648 $ 36,445 $ 37,384 $ 5,203 14.3 % $ 4,264 11.4 % Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (1) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 83,226 $ 80,399 $ 88,874 $ 2,827 3.5 % $ (5,648 ) -6.4 % Provision for loan losses 3,661 3,039 2,192 622 20.5 % 1,469 67.0 % Charge-offs (4,619 ) (2,892 ) (16,509 ) (1,727 ) -59.7 % 11,890 72.0 % Recoveries 2,009 2,680 4,733 (671 ) -25.0 % (2,724 ) -57.6 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2,610 ) (212 ) (11,776 ) (2,398 ) n/m 9,166 77.8 % Ending Balance $ 84,277 $ 83,226 $ 79,290 $ 1,051 1.3 % $ 4,987 6.3 % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (1) Alabama $ (109 ) $ 561 $ (346 ) $ (670 ) n/m $ 237 68.5 % Florida (108 ) (154 ) (160 ) 46 29.9 % 52 32.5 % Mississippi (2) 1,210 1,528 (3,594 ) (318 ) -20.8 % 4,804 n/m Tennessee (3) 1,956 2,175 3,039 (219 ) -10.1 % (1,083 ) -35.6 % Texas 712 (1,071 ) 3,253 1,783 n/m (2,541 ) -78.1 % Total provision for loan losses $ 3,661 $ 3,039 $ 2,192 $ 622 20.5 % $ 1,469 67.0 % NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) (1) Alabama $ 132 $ 329 $ 203 $ (197 ) -59.9 % $ (71 ) -35.0 % Florida (357 ) (136 ) (238 ) (221 ) n/m (119 ) -50.0 % Mississippi (2) 1,792 (391 ) (1,873 ) 2,183 n/m 3,665 n/m Tennessee (3) 131 483 7,875 (352 ) -72.9 % (7,744 ) -98.3 % Texas 912 (73 ) 5,809 985 n/m (4,897 ) -84.3 % Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,610 $ 212 $ 11,776 $ 2,398 n/m $ (9,166 ) -77.8 % (1) Excludes acquired loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended AVERAGE BALANCES 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Securities AFS-taxable $ 1,551,358 $ 1,570,803 $ 1,661,464 $ 1,753,268 $ 1,847,421 $ 1,633,496 $ 1,990,332 Securities AFS-nontaxable 23,300 25,096 31,474 40,159 38,821 29,948 47,112 Securities HTM-taxable 734,474 778,098 821,357 866,665 893,186 799,726 950,836 Securities HTM-nontaxable 25,703 26,088 27,035 28,710 29,143 26,874 30,336 Total securities 2,334,835 2,400,085 2,541,330 2,688,802 2,808,571 2,490,044 3,018,616 Loans (including loans held for sale) 9,467,437 9,436,287 9,260,028 9,038,204 8,933,501 9,302,037 8,797,498 Acquired loans 77,797 82,641 91,217 104,316 127,747 88,903 179,808 Fed funds sold and rev repos 184 3,662 34,057 277 843 9,529 716 Other earning assets 227,116 176,163 316,604 243,493 200,282 240,622 197,431 Total earning assets 12,107,369 12,098,838 12,243,236 12,075,092 12,070,944 12,131,135 12,194,069 Allowance for loan losses (86,211 ) (83,756 ) (81,996 ) (82,227 ) (85,842 ) (83,559 ) (85,252 ) Other assets 1,445,075 1,447,977 1,467,462 1,447,611 1,362,831 1,452,012 1,364,420 Total assets $ 13,466,233 $ 13,463,059 $ 13,628,702 $ 13,440,476 $ 13,347,933 $ 13,499,588 $ 13,473,237 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,167,256 $ 3,085,758 $ 3,048,876 $ 2,899,467 $ 2,722,841 $ 3,051,170 $ 2,543,463 Savings deposits 3,448,899 3,568,403 3,801,187 3,786,835 3,565,682 3,650,178 3,720,987 Time deposits 1,663,741 1,753,083 1,840,065 1,881,556 1,892,983 1,783,928 1,823,562 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,279,896 8,407,244 8,690,128 8,567,858 8,181,506 8,485,276 8,088,012 Fed funds purchased and repos 164,754 142,064 51,264 84,352 340,094 110,915 329,649 Other borrowings 79,512 78,404 81,352 90,804 90,252 82,476 317,687 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,586,018 8,689,568 8,884,600 8,804,870 8,673,708 8,740,523 8,797,204 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,017,824 2,932,754 2,898,266 2,824,220 2,862,161 2,918,836 2,892,033 Other liabilities 205,786 206,091 240,091 221,199 216,932 218,216 197,123 Total liabilities 11,809,628 11,828,413 12,022,957 11,850,289 11,752,801 11,877,575 11,886,360 Shareholders' equity 1,656,605 1,634,646 1,605,745 1,590,187 1,595,132 1,622,013 1,586,877 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,466,233 $ 13,463,059 $ 13,628,702 $ 13,440,476 $ 13,347,933 $ 13,499,588 $ 13,473,237 See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) PERIOD END BALANCES 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 358,916 $ 486,263 $ 404,413 $ 454,047 $ 349,561 Fed funds sold and rev repos — — 75,499 — 830 Securities available for sale 1,602,404 1,553,705 1,643,725 1,723,445 1,811,813 Securities held to maturity 738,099 785,422 825,536 884,319 909,643 Loans held for sale (LHFS) 226,347 292,800 240,380 172,683 153,799 Loans held for investment (LHFI) 9,335,628 9,223,668 9,116,759 8,995,014 8,835,868 Allowance for loan losses, LHFI (84,277 ) (83,226 ) (80,399 ) (79,005 ) (79,290 ) Net LHFI 9,251,351 9,140,442 9,036,360 8,916,009 8,756,578 Acquired loans 72,601 81,004 87,884 93,201 106,932 Allowance for loan losses, acquired loans (815 ) (1,249 ) (1,398 ) (1,297 ) (1,231 ) Net acquired loans 71,786 79,755 86,486 91,904 105,701 Net LHFI and acquired loans 9,323,137 9,220,197 9,122,846 9,007,913 8,862,279 Premises and equipment, net 189,791 188,423 189,820 189,743 178,668 Mortgage servicing rights 79,394 73,016 79,283 86,842 95,596 Goodwill 379,627 379,627 379,627 379,627 379,627 Identifiable intangible assets 7,343 8,345 9,101 10,092 11,112 Other real estate 29,248 31,974 31,243 32,139 34,668 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,182 33,180 32,762 33,861 — Other assets 532,389 531,834 514,723 503,306 498,864 Total assets $ 13,497,877 $ 13,584,786 $ 13,548,958 $ 13,478,017 $ 13,286,460 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,891,215 $ 3,064,127 $ 2,909,141 $ 2,867,778 $ 2,937,594 Interest-bearing 8,354,342 8,190,056 8,657,488 8,667,037 8,426,817 Total deposits 11,245,557 11,254,183 11,566,629 11,534,815 11,364,411 Fed funds purchased and repos 256,020 376,712 51,800 46,867 50,471 Other borrowings 85,396 76,685 79,012 83,265 79,885 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Operating lease liabilities 32,354 34,319 33,878 34,921 — Other liabilities 155,992 135,669 137,233 129,265 138,384 Total liabilities 11,837,175 11,939,424 11,930,408 11,890,989 11,695,007 Common stock 13,376 13,390 13,418 13,499 13,717 Capital surplus 256,400 257,370 260,619 272,268 309,545 Retained earnings 1,414,526 1,395,460 1,369,329 1,342,176 1,323,870 Accum other comprehensive loss, net of tax (23,600 ) (20,858 ) (24,816 ) (40,915 ) (55,679 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,660,702 1,645,362 1,618,550 1,587,028 1,591,453 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,497,877 $ 13,584,786 $ 13,548,958 $ 13,478,017 $ 13,286,460 See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended INCOME STATEMENTS 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 111,383 $ 116,432 $ 114,873 $ 109,890 $ 107,709 $ 452,578 $ 408,175 Interest and fees on acquired loans 2,138 2,309 2,010 1,916 3,183 8,373 17,115 Interest on securities-taxable 12,884 13,184 13,916 14,665 15,496 54,649 66,082 Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 484 485 551 646 617 2,166 2,830 Interest on fed funds sold and rev repos 1 23 214 2 4 240 14 Other interest income 896 1,044 1,820 1,603 1,158 5,363 4,196 Total interest income-FTE 127,786 133,477 133,384 128,722 128,167 523,369 498,412 Interest on deposits 17,716 20,385 21,500 19,570 17,334 79,171 53,936 Interest on fed funds pch and repos 504 547 81 288 1,528 1,420 4,788 Other interest expense 826 830 831 825 894 3,312 7,468 Total interest expense 19,046 21,762 22,412 20,683 19,756 83,903 66,192 Net interest income-FTE 108,740 111,715 110,972 108,039 108,411 439,466 432,220 Provision for loan losses, LHFI 3,661 3,039 2,486 1,611 2,192 10,797 17,993 Provision for loan losses, acquired loans (2 ) (140 ) 106 78 (247 ) 42 (1,005 ) Net interest income after provision-FTE 105,081 108,816 108,380 106,350 106,466 428,627 415,232 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,894 11,065 10,379 10,265 11,123 42,603 43,702 Bank card and other fees 8,192 8,349 8,004 7,191 7,750 31,736 28,905 Mortgage banking, net 7,914 8,171 10,295 3,442 5,716 29,822 34,674 Insurance commissions 9,364 11,072 11,089 10,871 9,562 42,396 40,481 Wealth management 7,763 7,691 7,742 7,483 7,504 30,679 30,338 Other, net 3,451 1,989 2,130 2,239 1,904 9,809 6,736 Nonint inc-excl sec gains (losses), net 47,578 48,337 49,639 41,491 43,559 187,045 184,836 Security gains (losses), net — — — — — — — Total noninterest income 47,578 48,337 49,639 41,491 43,559 187,045 184,836 Salaries and employee benefits 62,319 62,495 61,949 60,954 58,736 247,717 238,033 Services and fees 19,500 18,838 18,009 16,968 17,910 73,315 66,382 Net occupancy-premises 6,461 6,831 6,403 6,454 6,741 26,149 26,703 Equipment expense 5,880 5,971 5,958 5,924 6,329 23,733 24,830 Other real estate expense, net 1,491 531 132 1,752 61 3,906 2,002 FDIC assessment expense 1,450 1,400 1,836 1,758 1,897 6,444 9,429 Other expense 12,926 10,787 11,814 12,211 12,253 47,738 48,036 Total noninterest expense 110,027 106,853 106,101 106,021 103,927 429,002 415,415 Income before income taxes and tax eq adj 42,632 50,300 51,918 41,820 46,098 186,670 184,653 Tax equivalent adjustment 3,149 3,249 3,248 3,231 3,231 12,877 12,800 Income before income taxes 39,483 47,051 48,670 38,589 42,867 173,793 171,853 Income taxes 5,537 6,016 6,530 5,250 6,179 23,333 22,269 Net income $ 33,946 $ 41,035 $ 42,140 $ 33,339 $ 36,688 $ 150,460 $ 149,584 Per share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.53 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 2.33 $ 2.22 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 2.32 $ 2.21 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 64,255,716 64,358,540 64,677,889 65,239,470 66,839,504 64,629,457 67,504,701 Diluted 64,435,276 64,514,605 64,815,029 65,378,500 67,028,978 64,771,770 67,658,984 Period end shares outstanding 64,200,111 64,262,779 64,398,846 64,789,943 65,834,395 64,200,111 65,834,395 See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Nonaccrual loans Alabama $ 1,870 $ 2,936 $ 2,327 $ 2,971 $ 3,361 Florida 267 311 330 408 1,175 Mississippi (2) 41,493 43,895 39,373 41,145 44,331 Tennessee (3) 8,980 10,193 8,455 8,806 8,696 Texas 616 1,695 2,403 3,093 4,061 Total nonaccrual loans 53,226 59,030 52,888 56,423 61,624 Other real estate Alabama 8,133 6,501 6,451 6,878 6,873 Florida 5,877 6,983 7,826 8,120 8,771 Mississippi (2) 14,919 17,646 15,511 15,421 17,255 Tennessee (3) 319 844 815 994 1,025 Texas — — 640 726 744 Total other real estate 29,248 31,974 31,243 32,139 34,668 Total nonperforming assets $ 82,474 $ 91,004 $ 84,131 $ 88,562 $ 96,292 LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 642 $ 878 $ 1,245 $ 670 $ 856 LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 41,648 $ 36,445 $ 38,355 $ 40,793 $ 37,384 Quarter Ended Year Ended ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (1) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Beginning Balance $ 83,226 $ 80,399 $ 79,005 $ 79,290 $ 88,874 $ 79,290 $ 76,733 Transfers (4) — — — — — — 1,554 Provision for loan losses 3,661 3,039 2,486 1,611 2,192 10,797 17,993 Charge-offs (4,619 ) (2,892 ) (2,937 ) (4,033 ) (16,509 ) (14,481 ) (29,489 ) Recoveries 2,009 2,680 1,845 2,137 4,733 8,671 12,499 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2,610 ) (212 ) (1,092 ) (1,896 ) (11,776 ) (5,810 ) (16,990 ) Ending Balance $ 84,277 $ 83,226 $ 80,399 $ 79,005 $ 79,290 $ 84,277 $ 79,290 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (1) Alabama $ (109 ) $ 561 $ 1,187 $ 791 $ (346 ) $ 2,430 $ 1,299 Florida (108 ) (154 ) 48 (595 ) (160 ) (809 ) (2,265 ) Mississippi (2) 1,210 1,528 1,970 119 (3,594 ) 4,827 208 Tennessee (3) 1,956 2,175 514 (234 ) 3,039 4,411 10,953 Texas 712 (1,071 ) (1,233 ) 1,530 3,253 (62 ) 7,798 Total provision for loan losses $ 3,661 $ 3,039 $ 2,486 $ 1,611 $ 2,192 $ 10,797 $ 17,993 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) (1) Alabama $ 132 $ 329 $ 278 $ 15 $ 203 $ 754 $ 597 Florida (357 ) (136 ) (130 ) (227 ) (238 ) (850 ) (1,906 ) Mississippi (2) 1,792 (391 ) 907 2,130 (1,873 ) 4,438 4,776 Tennessee (3) 131 483 44 50 7,875 708 7,958 Texas 912 (73 ) (7 ) (72 ) 5,809 760 5,565 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,610 $ 212 $ 1,092 $ 1,896 $ 11,776 $ 5,810 $ 16,990 (1) Excludes acquired loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. (4) The allowance for loan losses balance related to the remaining loans acquired in the Bay Bank merger, which were transferred from acquired impaired loans to LHFI during the second quarter of 2018, and the remaining loans acquired in the Heritage acquisition and the Reliance merger, which were transferred from acquired impaired loans to LHFI during the third quarter of 2018. See Notes to Consolidated Financials TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Return on equity 8.13 % 9.96 % 10.53 % 8.50 % 9.12 % 9.28 % 9.43 % Return on average tangible equity 10.85 % 13.31 % 14.14 % 11.55 % 12.41 % 12.45 % 12.86 % Return on assets 1.00 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.11 % Interest margin - Yield - FTE 4.19 % 4.38 % 4.37 % 4.32 % 4.21 % 4.31 % 4.09 % Interest margin - Cost 0.62 % 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.54 % Net interest margin - FTE 3.56 % 3.66 % 3.64 % 3.63 % 3.56 % 3.62 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio (1) 68.08 % 64.98 % 64.55 % 68.08 % 66.58 % 66.38 % 65.23 % Full-time equivalent employees 2,844 2,835 2,819 2,839 2,856 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (2) Net charge-offs/average loans 0.11 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.09 % 0.52 % 0.06 % 0.19 % Provision for loan losses/average loans 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.20 % Nonperforming loans/total loans (incl LHFS) 0.56 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.62 % 0.69 % Nonperforming assets/total loans (incl LHFS)