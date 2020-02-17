Tungsten Carbide Market by Value & Volume, 2014-2019 & 2020-2024

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tungsten Carbide Market By End-User (Automotive Industry, Aerospace & Defense, Mining & Construction Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Electronic Industry & Others), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tungsten carbide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.8% during the forecast period.



The market is mainly driven by increasing research & development activities to augment the growth in technology and superior properties compared to other materials.



Notably, tungsten carbide is one of the metal carbides, which is produced by the reaction of tungsten hexachloride with methanol or methane. On account of tungsten carbide's high resistivity to abrasion, it is extensively used in the manufacturing industries for cutting tools. However, it can decompose at higher temperatures and revert into its initial form, as tungsten and a carbide.



Markedly, the market for tungsten carbide has been segmented into end-user, application and region. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, mining and construction industry, oil & gas industry, electronic industry and others.



Among these subsegments, the automotive industry accounted for the highest market share accounting for nearly 34.2% in 2018. The industry led the end-user industry owing to its extensive use. While, based on application (cemented carbide, industrial alloys, mill products, jewellery, surgical tools, others (tipping trekking, ski poles).



Among the application sub-segments, cemented carbide application led the tungsten carbide market in 2018 holding a market share of 61% owing to the growing demand for metal cutting tools in machinery. Use of tungsten carbide in jewellery application is expected to register the fastest growth owing to the property of resistance to scratching and hardness of material.



Regionally, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific tungsten carbide market during the forecast period.



Some of the key players operating in the market include, Sandvik AB, Kennametal, Umicore, Ceratizit S.A, Sumitomo Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, China Minmetals Corporation, Xiamen Tungsten Co.,Ltd, American Elements, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection

4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global Tungsten Carbide Industry Overview



6. Global Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By End-User (Automotive Industry, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Mining and Construction Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Electronic Industry and Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Cemented carbide, Industrial alloys, Mill products, Jewelry, Surgical tools, Others (tipping trekking, ski poles))

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



8. Europe Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



9. North America Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



10. South America Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Tungsten Carbide Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. Sandvik AB

15.2.2. Kennametal

15.2.3. Umicore

15.2.4. Ceratizit SA

15.2.5. Sumitomo Corporation

15.2.6. Hitachi Metals Ltd.

15.2.7. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

15.2.8. China Minmetals Corporation

15.2.9. Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd.

15.2.10. American Elements



16. Strategic Recommendations



