TX Conventional + PBP/PUD Upside

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by Welder Reserve Fund I, LP to market certain south Texas operated producing properties in Live Oak County. The assets include substantial upside opportunities, solid cashflow and midstream infrastructure.

As described above the sale package (1,117 gross acres, HBP) runs across multi-pay low risk conventional reservoirs and includes immediate upside through 13 recompletion opportunities and 3-proved undeveloped locations defined by Subsurface and 3-D seismic.

The package consists of 3 areas respectively offering opportunities to increase production:

Area #1: Ramirena Creek Overview

2-Wells. Acceleration Wells Offer Additional Upside

Cumulative Prod: 127.8 MBO & 69 MMCF

2-Pumping Units, 2-Separators, 6-Tanks & 2 Gun Barrels

Total Proved Reserves: 514.8 MBO

Area #2: Parker Heirs & LFW Overview

11-Wells. Recompletion Plans Designated to Maximize Production

Cum. Production: 379.4 MBO & 734.4 MMCF

1-Pumping Unit, 6-Separators, 9-Tanks & 2 Meter Runs

Total Proved Reserves: 1,181 MBO & 487 MMCF

Area #3: M&P Ranch, Gilligan & Iantha Rutledge Overview

6-Wells. Recompletion Presents 1.03 BCF of PBP Reserves

Cumulative Prod: 54.3 MBO & 1.98 BCF

5 Pumping Units, 4-Separators, 12-Tanks, 1 Gun Barrel & 4 Mi. of Gas Gathering Lines

Total Proved Reserves: 109 MBO & 1.15 BCF

Asset Highlights:

SOUTH TEXAS ASSETS FOR SALE

19-Wells. 1,117-Gross Acres. All HBP.

LUCILLE,HOCKLEY,PETTUS,YEGUA

Live Oak Co. LOW RISK. MULTIPAYS.

3D SEISMIC. SUBSURFACE DEFINED.

Up to 100% OPERATED WI; 76%-80% NRI

Net Production: 85 BOPD & 313 MCFD

Net Cash Flow: $90,000/Mn

13 Low-Cost PBP Recompletion Targets

3 Upside PUD Locations

PDP Reserves: 300 MBO & 600 MMCF

PDNP/PBP Rsrv: 1,500 MBO & 1.08 BCF

Midstream Infrastructure In Place

