TXU Energy Donates $450,000 to Help Texas Communities Impacted by COVID-19

IRVING, Texas, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced it is committing $450,000 to support Texans facing unprecedented challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this time of deep uncertainty, TXU Energy is not only focused on keeping the lights on for millions of Texans, we are also linking arms with non-profits statewide to address critical needs in our communities," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "This company has longstanding partnerships with social service agencies across Texas, and we are proud to stand with them as they face this invisible enemy head-on."

The $450,000 donation will directly assist communities and individuals to meet their most pressing needs, including support for food banks and food pantries, bill-payment assistance, critical needs, and more.

$200,000 will go to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas' Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund. The United Way is working with community partners and school districts to address the urgent needs of North Texans and begin planning for long-term recovery.

will go to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas' Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund. The United Way is working with community partners and school districts to address the urgent needs of North Texans and begin planning for long-term recovery. $250,000 will go to 34 TXU Energy AidSM partners and other non-profits, many of which have been hit hard with a sharp increase in demand and dwindling supplies. Among them, The Gulf Coast Community Services Association and Baker Ripley, in Houston , as well as The North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank.

"As a longtime partner of the United Way, TXU Energy has always shown a commitment of caring in the communities it serves," said Jennifer Sampson, president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. "This gift – and TXU Energy's strong leadership – will enable us to address immediate and long-term needs resulting from COVID-19 and provide critical support to our most vulnerable populations. We are grateful for this generous commitment – and for your confidence. We know this is an uncertain time, but we'll get through it together. We always have."

In addition to the donations, TXU Energy previously announced that it is providing additional bill-payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy Aid program, one of the largest of its kind in the country. These funds are provided by donations from employees, customers, and the company, and are distributed by existing TXU Energy Aid partner agencies. For over 35 years, this program has helped Texas families going through hard times keep their homes powered and safe. For information on which social service agency provides assistance in their area, customers can go to 211texas.org and type "bill payment" in the search box.

Also, as previously announced, TXU Energy is assisting customers who may incur economic hardship related to the coronavirus by:

Waiving late fees

Extending payment due dates with no down payment required

Reducing down payments and deferring balances over five equal installments

If a customer is unable to pay their bill, we're here to help. To take advantage of this assistance, TXU Energy customers should call 1-800-242-9113.

