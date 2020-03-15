TXU Energy Provides Customer Assistance During Coronavirus Pandemic

IRVING, Texas, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With aggressive containment efforts of coronavirus underway, TXU Energy announced today a series of steps it has taken to help customers.

TXU Energy is assisting customers that may incur economic hardship related to the coronavirus by:

Waiving late fees

Extending payment due dates with no down payment required

Reducing down payments and deferring balances over five equal installments

If a customer is unable to pay their bill, we're here to help. To take advantage of this assistance, TXU Energy customers should call 1-800-242-9113.

In addition, during this unprecedented time, the team at TXU Energy is working hard to ensure our customers have the resources they need as well as the dependable service they have come to expect.

"The coronavirus is causing uncertainty and many hardships, and during this time, we don't want our customers to worry about their electric bills," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "TXU Energy takes seriously our responsibility to provide an essential service to millions of Texas homes and businesses, and we are committed to serving our communities through this time of enhanced need."

In light of the coronavirus, the company is providing additional bill-payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy AidSM program. These dollars are being allocated to existing TXU Energy Aid partners serving Texas communities. Funds are donated by the company, its employees, and customers.

For more than 30 years, TXU Energy Aid, one of the largest electric bill payment assistance programs in the nation, has helped Texas families going through hard times keep their homes powered and safe. For information on which social service agency provides assistance in their area, customers can call 211 and ask for bill payment assistance.

