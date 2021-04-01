U.S. and China’s next economic battle will be over climate change, experts say

“It’s not just about saving the planet. We believe climate strategies offer a route to global supremacy, as much more is at stake here: the economic impact of climate could reach $69 trillion this century, and energy transition investment needing to rise up to $4 trillion per year,” Israel said in a research note in February. “Energy independence and supply chain control are also at stake with the geopolitical balance of power also linked to peak oil in 2030.” Israel told CNBC that the U.S. would look to ramp up legislation, innovation and capital flows into renewable energies such as wind, solar, batteries and hydrogen. “We also see a ramp-up in electric cars. Remember that today, give or take, 50% of all oil in the world is allocated to the transportation market, and cars is a big part of it. So whoever will control EVs and EV technology will definitely have a big advantage going forward,” he added. Tensions between the U.S. and China have continued under President Joe Biden’s administration, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducting terse discussions with Chinese delegates in Alaska last month.

“As long as people believe that there is going to be a market for such technologies and that’s going to be dictated by how cheap it is, and whether it destroys jobs or creates jobs — it does not necessarily have to destroy jobs at all — that is going to be the driving imperative, and I think that race is already underway,” Broadman said. Ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, U.K. in June, Broadman, an assistant U.S. trade representative during the Clinton administration, said the group of major economies will need to drastically evolve their research and development and sovereign-to-sovereign science and technology collaborations in order to compete with China. The ‘R&D7’ Broadman is pushing for an “R&D7” to be included on the G-7 agenda, similar to other working groups across members on issues of global importance. Its aim would be to reform the structure underlying the negotiation and execution of international science and technology agreements among G-7 countries. It would also form a stand-alone body tasked with ensuring that these agreements strengthen and recalibrate R&D collaboration within the G-7. “We’ve done really well among democratic countries collaborating on investment and trade, but we’ve done an extraordinarily poor job in R&D, and this is where China is frankly a huge competitive and potentially a huge economic and maybe geopolitical, threat,” he said. China has pledged net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. Countries operating net-zero pledges currently account for just under half of all global emissions, with China representing around two-thirds of these, according to a recent equity research report from Goldman Sachs.