U.S. Coal-Fired Power Plants Just Had Their Worst Year Since the 1970s

In 2007, the U.S. generated a record amount of electricity from coal-fired power plants at an estimated 2,016 terawatt-hours, according to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Last year, the nation's fleet generated an estimated 966 terawatt-hours. That's less than half the all-time peak from just 12 years ago and the lowest output since the late 1970s.

The overnight abandonment of coal-fired power plants has created an opportunity for other power sources to gain market share while decarbonizing the country's power sector. In 2019, the United States generated record amounts of electricity from each natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Here's what the latest numbers from the country's ongoing energy transition mean for investors.

