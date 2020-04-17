13 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-17-2020
14 hours ago
Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
1 day ago
Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
2 days ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
2 days ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection

 April 17, 2020 - 3:31 PM EDT
U.S. Crude Oil Crashes to Lowest Levels Since June 1999

Things are going from bad to worse for U.S. crude oil. On April 17, West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery hit an intraday low of $17.31 per barrel. The last time U.S. oil prices were this low was almost 21 years ago in June of 1999, when Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys were topping the charts with That Don't Impress Me Much and I Want it That Way

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is hitting the oil industry hard. Initial fears that oil demand would fall as much as 20 million barrels per day -- a 20% drop in global consumption many thought was outlandish -- are now proving to have been conservative. Global demand is now expected to be as much as 35% lower through April and into May as global transportation and industrial activity remains idled. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (April 17, 2020 - 3:31 PM EDT)

