1 hour ago
Occidental’s Low Carbon Ventures secures DOE grant to further develop carbon capture technology
1 hour ago
Whiting Petroleum provides 2H 2020 guidance under new regime
2 hours ago
Iraq appoints oil minister as head of national oil company – maybe capitalism does work
2 hours ago
OPEC and non-OPEC allies to review oil production cuts after dire demand warnings – BP adds that oil demand will peaked in 2019
4 hours ago
Aramco, ZPC pursue delayed China refinery investment
5 hours ago
Eni and BP make new gas discovery offshore Egypt

Occidental’s Low Carbon Ventures secures DOE grant to further develop carbon capture technology

in Press Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.