U.S. Energy and Atlantic Energy complete Delaware Basin well pad

World Oil

(WO) — ­U.S. Energy Development Corporation, an exploration and production (E&P) company focused on the development of energy projects throughout North America, completed its Rio Hondo 3-Well pad this quarter. U.S Energy worked alongside Midland-based Atlantic Energy Partners, LLC to identify and complete the project.

Each of the three Wolfcamp B horizontals in western Ward County had approximately 9,900 feet of completed lateral, averaging 95% within U.S. Energy’s 33′ target window at a TVD of 10,979′. A total of 198 stages were completed in 31 days with 99.5% of the designed proppant volume and 105.3% of designed ﬂuid volume placed.

“We are very pleased with our drilling performance in the laterals and our completion execution. Reaching proposed TD in zone, successfully running and cementing production casing, then completing frac stages as designed is no easy feat in the Delaware Basin,” said Kevin Duncan, Vice President of Operations for U.S. Energy.

In addition to the new project acquisitions, U.S. Energy expects to acquire an additional $400-500 million in assets on behalf of itself and its partners across multiple basins over the next 18-to-24 months.