U.S. Energy Corp. Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that on January 21, 2020, the Company received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price rule and that the Company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Therefore, the hearing scheduled for February 6, 2020 before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has been cancelled. Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined to continue the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq and is closing this matter.



About U.S. Energy Corp.

We are an independent energy company focused on the lease acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. Our business is currently focused in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and South Texas. We target low decline assets with existing infrastructure that allows us to maximize our return on capital in a cost effective and sustainable manner. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s operational, exploration and development plans; expectations regarding the nature and amount of the Company’s reserves; and expectations regarding production, revenues, cash flows and recoveries. When used in this press release, the words "will," "potential," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "predict," "project," "profile," "model," or their negatives, other similar expressions or the statements that include those words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil and natural gas reserves and projecting future rates of production and timing of development activities, competition, operating risks, acquisition risks, liquidity and capital requirements, the effects of governmental regulation, adverse changes in the market for the Company’s oil and natural gas production, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Corporate Contact: U.S. Energy Corp. Ryan Smith Chief Executive Officer (303) 993-3200 www.usnrg.com