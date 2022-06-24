U.S. energy industry invites Biden to visit American energy sites ahead of trip to Saudi Arabia

World Oil

WASHINGTON (API) – Ahead of the President’s travel to the Middle East next month, the American Petroleum Institute (API) joined with 28 energy associations to urge President Biden and his Cabinet to visit America’s major energy facilities – from production to distribution to refining to innovation hubs – as geopolitical volatility and energy costs continue to rise.

In a letter to President Biden and key administration officials, the organizations – who represent more than 11 million American skilled workers keeping the lights on and fuels flowing – encouraged the administration to recognize domestic energy resources as a strategic asset for U.S. national and economic security and highlighted America’s vast natural gas and oil reserves that can help meet growing demand for reliable energy.

“Before you board Air Force One for the Middle East, we hope you will consider taking another look at made-in-America energy,” the letter states. “We would be honored to show you how our industry is involved in every step of the energy process, from fuel pumps to critical product delivery infrastructure to production zones across our vast nation.”

In the letter, the signatories invite President Biden to visit the energy producing regions across the country, including the Marcellus in Pennsylvania, the Permian in Texas, the Gulf of Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota that support millions of good-paying U.S. jobs, work to shrink our environmental footprint, boost economic growth and fund conservation in nearly every U.S. county.

“Your trip to Saudi Arabia next month is important on a number of those fronts, including boosting global energy supply. Yet American-made energy solutions are beneath our feet, and we urge you to reconsider the immense potential of U.S. oil and natural gas resources – that are the envy of the world – to benefit American families, the U.S. economy and our national security,” the letter concludes.

Signatories of the letter include:

American Petroleum Institute

Alaska Oil and Gas Association

American Exploration and Production Council

American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers

Association of Oil Pipe Lines

Colorado Oil and Gas Association

Consumer Energy Alliance

EnerGeo Alliance

Energy Workforce & Technology Council

Independent Petroleum Association of America

Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association

Kentucky Oil & Gas Association

Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association

Marcellus Shale Coalition

Natural Gas Supply Association

New Mexico Business Coalition

New Mexico Oil and Gas Association

North Dakota Petroleum Council

The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma

Petroleum Association of Wyoming

Permian Basin Petroleum Association

Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association

Texas Oil and Gas Association

Utah Petroleum Association

US Oil and Gas Association

Western Energy Alliance

Western States Petroleum Association

Click here to view the letter.